Global Superconducting Magnets Strategic Research Report 2023: Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030 - Medical Devices Industry Continues to Stimulate Growth

Global Superconducting Magnets Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Superconducting Magnets estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global market for superconducting magnets is currently experiencing steady growth, with a particular focus on applications in medical devices and equipment, as well as mass spectrometers. One key aspect of this growth is the segment related to medical devices and equipment, which is projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2%.

This segment is expected to reach a market size of US$1.9 billion by the conclusion of the analysis period. The upward trajectory reflects the increasing utilization of superconducting magnets within medical devices and equipment, where these magnets can leverage their unique properties to enhance various applications.

Another prominent area of growth is the mass spectrometers segment, which is estimated to experience a CAGR of 3% over the next eight years. Mass spectrometry is a powerful analytical technique utilized in diverse fields such as chemistry, biology, and environmental science. Superconducting magnets play a pivotal role in elevating the performance of mass spectrometers, contributing to the growth of this segment.

In terms of regional trends, the United States is a significant player in the superconducting magnets market, with an estimated market value of US$620.1 million in 2022. Nevertheless, China is poised for robust growth, with a projected market size of US$999.9 million by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 3.7% during this period. Other regions, including Japan, Canada, and Germany, also exhibit positive growth trends in the superconducting magnets market.

It's worth noting that superconducting magnets find applications across a diverse range of industries beyond medical devices and mass spectrometers. They are deployed in transportation, research, and other sectors, capitalizing on their unique magnetic properties, which confer advantages in terms of energy efficiency and performance.

Overall, the market for superconducting magnets is dynamically evolving and expanding, encompassing various applications and regions, driven by the exceptional properties of superconductors and their ability to enhance the performance of various technologies and devices.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19: The New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Pandemic Impact on Superconducting Magnets Market

What is Superconductivity?

Critical Temperatures of Select Superconductors

An Introduction to Superconducting Magnets

Major End-Use Applications of Superconducting Magnets

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Medical Devices & Equipment Remain the Key Application Segment

Asian Economies at the Forefront of Growth

Competition

Superconducting Magnets - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Medical Devices Industry Continues to Stimulate Growth in Superconducting Magnets Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Growing Applications in MRI Equipment

Equipment Density Correlates With Number of Imaging Procedures: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Units in Select Countries (Per Million Population): 2021

Global MRI Market by Application (in %): 2022E

Rising Cancer Incidence & Use of NMR Equipment in Cancer Therapy Drives Demand for Superconducting Magnets

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2020

Rising Significance of Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES) Systems Supports Market Growth

Role of Superconducting Magnets in Reducing Weight and Size of Wind Turbines Fuels Prospects

Increase in Wind Power Deployments Present Opportunity for Superconducting Magnets: New Wind Power Installed Capacity (GW) for the Years 2012-2021

Mass Spectrometers Market: High Growth Potential

Global Mass Spectrometry Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Transportation Sector Remains a Highly Promising Market for Semiconducting Magnets

Maglev Technology to Radically Transform the World of Transportation

Superconducting Magnets and Molecular Biology Open Up Opportunities in Drug Discovery Space

Sophisticated High-Temperature Superconducting Magnets to Enable New Scientific and Industrial Applications

Focus on Nuclear Fusion Research Augurs Well for the Market

Powerful Superconducting Magnets for High-Energy Colliders

Spectacular R&D Feats for Superconducting Magnets Accelerate Next Leap for Colliders

Regional Efforts towards Magnet Development

Superconducting Materials Present Numerous Opportunities and Challenges for Large-Scale Applications

Focus on Unconventional Superconductivity Holds Potential for New Applications

Next-Generation Superconductor Magnets Open Realms of Innovative Applications

MIT and CFS Collaboration Develop New Superconducting Magnet for Fusion Energy

Princeton Researchers Develop an Innovative Electromagnet for Fusion Energy

Tokamak Energy Announces New Magnet Protection Technology

SMARAGDI Wins Grant for Superconducting Magnet Technology

Swedish Project Focuses on Developing Superconducting Magnets for Control of Charged Particles

Chinese Researchers Develop New Superconducting Magnet for MRI System

Researchers from MagLab Achieve Record Magnetic Field Intensity

Researchers Develop and Demonstrate 32T Superconducting Magnet

New Conducing Layer to Push Critical Temperature for Superconductivity

Sophisticated 32T Superconducting Magnet to Open New Avenues in Technology

Advances in Cryogenics and Superconducting Materials Enable Compact Magnets

CERN Eyes on High-Field Superconducting Magnets for Novel Applications

Superconducting Magnets to Find Use in Satellite Propulsion Systems

Superconducting Transition Provides Opportunity to Exploit Quantum Information Technologies

