Global Macrocell Baseband Unit (DU/BBU) Vendor Market Share Analysis Report 2023 Featuring CITIC Mobile, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Huawei, NEC, Nokia, Rakuten Symphony, Samsung, Viettel, & ZTE

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global distributed unit (DU)/digital baseband unit (BBU) market. The report covers the global market share for 2021-2022 shipments by DU/BBU vendor.

This report only focuses on the macrocell distributed unit (DU)/baseband unit (DU/BBU)vendor market share. Please visit the analyst's website for the companion report focused on the DU/BBU technology and market forecast report for 2023-2027 as well as other market analysis reports including the radio unit (RU), and small cells. and macrocellmassive MIMO antennas.

The following DU/BBU vendors are analyzed:

CITIC Mobile

Ericsson

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies

NEC Corporation

Nokia Networks

Rakuten Symphony

Samsung Networks

Viettel High-Tech Industries Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Features

2021-2022 Shipments by Vendor

2021-2022 Shipments by Region

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

CHAPTER 1: 2022 MARKET SHARE

Huawei is still the one, after all these years

Geographical Analysis - The "C" Factor

North America Region

Latin America Region

Europe Region

Africa Region

The Middle East Region

Rest of Asia Pacific Region

India Region

China Region

CHAPTER 2: DU/BBU VENDOR ANALYSIS

2.1 CITIC Mobile Communications Equipment Co., Ltd. (China Information and Communication Technology Group)

2.2 Ericsson

2.3 Fujitsu Ltd.

2.4 Huawei Technologies

2.5 NEC Corporation

2.6 Nokia Networks

2.6 Rakuten Symphony

2.8 Samsung Networks

2.9 Viettel High-Tech Industries Corporation

2.10 ZTE Corporation

List of Tables

Global DU/BBU Market Share by Vendor, 2021-2022 (Units)

Global DU/BBU Market Share by Vendor, Chinese vs. ROW, 2021-2022 (Units)

North America DU/BBU Shipments by Vendor, 2021-2022 (Units)

Latin America DU/BBU Shipments by Vendor, 2021-2022 (Units)

Europe DU/BBU Shipments by Vendor, 2021-2022 (Units)

Africa DU/BBU Shipments by Vendor, 2021-2022 (Units)

The Middle East DU/BBU Shipments by Vendor, 2021-2022 (Units)

Rest of Asia Pacific DU/BBU Shipments by Vendor, 2021-2022 (Units)

India DU/BBU Shipments by Vendor, 2021-2022 (Units)

China DU/BBU Shipments by Vendor, 2021-2022 (Units)

CITIC Mobile DU/BBU Shipments by Region, 2021-2022 (Units)

Ericsson DU/BBU Shipments by Region, 2021-2022 (Units)

Ericsson Network Net Sales by Geographical Region, 2021-2022 (SEK Million)

Fujitsu DU/BBU Shipments by Region, 2021-2022 (Units)

Huawei Technologies DU/BBU Shipments by Region, 2021-2022 (Units)

Huawei Technologies Net Sales by Customer Group, 2021-2022 (CNY Million)

Huawei Technologies Net Sales by Industry Group, 2021-2022 (CNY Million)

Huawei Technologies Net Sales by Geographical Region, 2021-2022 (CNY Million)

NEC DU/BBU Shipments by Region, 2021-2022 (Units)

Nokia DU/BBU Shipments by Region, 2021-2022 (Units)

Nokia Mobile Networks Net Sales by Geographical Region, 2021-2022 (EUR Million)

Rakuten Symphony DU/BBU Shipments by Region, 2021-2022 (Units)

Samsung Networks DU/BBU Shipments by Region, 2021-2022 (Units)

Viettel High-Tech Industries DU/BBU Shipments by Region, 2021-2022 (Units)

ZTE DU/BBU Shipments by Region, 2021-2022 (Units)

ZTE Net Sales by Business Segment, 2021-2022 (CNY Million)

ZTE Net Sales by Geographical Region, 2021-2022 (CNY Million)

List of Exhibits

Global BBU Market Share by Vendor, 2022 (% Market Share)

Global DU/BBU Market Share by Vendor, Chinese vs. ROW, 2021-2022 (Units)

Historical China Region Market Share, 2015-2022 (% Market Share)

China DU/BBU Shipment Forecast, 2023-2027 (% Market Share)

North America DU/BBU Shipments by Vendor, 2021-2022 (Units)

Latin America DU/BBU Shipments by Vendor, 2021-2022 (Units)

Europe DU/BBU Shipments by Vendor, 2021-2022 (Units)

Africa DU/BBU Shipments by Vendor, 2021-2022 (Units)

The Middle East DU/BBU Units by Vendor, 2022 (% Market Share)

Rest of Asia Pacific DU/BBU Shipments by Vendor, 2021-2022 (Units)

India DU/BBU Shipments by Vendor, 2021-2022 (Units)

China DU/BBU Shipments by Vendor, 2021-2022 (Units)

CITIC Mobile DU/BBU Shipments by Region (% Market Share)

Ericsson DU/BBU Shipments by Region (% Market Share)

Ericsson Network Net Sales, Products vs. Services, Q1 2021-Q4 2022 (SEK Million)

Fujitsu DU/BBU Shipments by Region, 2022 (% Market Share)

Huawei Technologies DU/BBU Shipments by Region, 2022 (% Market Share)

NEC DU/BBU Shipments by Region, 2022 (% Market Share)

Nokia DU/BBU Shipments by Region, 2022 (% Market Share)

Nokia Mobile Networks Net Sales, Q1 2021-Q4 2022 (EUR Million)

Rakuten Symphony's Five Areas of Business Opportunities

Rakuten Symphony DU/BBU Shipments by Region, 2022 (% Market Share)

Samsung Networks DU/BBU Shipments by Region, 2022 (% Market Share)

Samsung Networks Revenues, Q1 2021-Q4 2022 (KRW Trillion)

Viettel High-Tech Industries DU/BBU Shipments by Region, 2022 (% Market Share)

ZTE DU/BBU Shipments by Region, 2022 (% Market Share)

