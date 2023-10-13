Corrugated Boxes Market Analysis and Sourcing Strategies | Trends, Growth Opportunities, Forecast for 2023-2030 – Market Report on Packaging Sector by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Corrugated Boxes Market is expected to garner US$ 202.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 4.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
Corrugated boxes are formed of corrugated paperboard, which is a type of paper composed of three or more attached layers of paper. Corrugated boxes are strong and durable because the layers are generally various thicknesses and textures.
The growing need for customized packaging solutions is also driving the corrugated box industry. Businesses want corrugated boxes that may be printed with their logo and customized to fulfill the specific needs of their products. As a result, new and creative corrugated box products are being developed.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Corrugated Boxes market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including material type, board type, grade type, product type, end use and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global Corrugated Boxes market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Corrugated Boxes market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Global Corrugated Boxes Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of product type, slotted box segment is expected to dominate the global corrugated box market in terms of market share.
- Based on end use, food & beverage segment led the market accounting for over 30% of the market share in 2022. Corrugated boxes are widely used to package food and beverage products because they are strong, durable, and hygienic.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 202.3 billion
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 271.7 billion
|Growth Rate
|4.3%
|Key Market Drivers
|
|Companies Profiled
|
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global corrugated boxes market include,
- In October 2023, Versuni, the parent company of some of the world's most well-known household appliance brands, has declared that it will be deploying 100% recycled paper packaging across its Philips range globally.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global corrugated boxes market growth include Mondi Group Plc, Bee Packaging, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Pratt Industries Inc, Oji Holdings Corporation, Nelson Container Corporation, Great Little Box Company, Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc., DS Smith Packaging Limited, WestRock Company, Tat Seng Packaging Group, and International Paper Company, among others.
Market Segmentation and Detailed Table of Content:
RationalStat has segmented the global corrugated boxes market based on material type, board type, grade type, product type, end use, and region
- Global Corrugated Boxes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Type
- Virgin
- Recycled
- Global Corrugated Boxes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Board Type
- Single Face Board
- Double Wall Board
- Triple Board
- Global Corrugated Boxes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type
- Slotted Box
- Folder Box
- Telescope Box
- Die Cut Box
- Global Corrugated Boxes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Grade Type
- Liner
- Fluting Medium
- Global Corrugated Boxes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User
- Food
- Beverages
- Electricals & Electronics
- Healthcare
- Textile
- E-commerce
- Building & Construction
- Chemical & Fertilizers
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Global Corrugated Boxes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America Corrugated Boxes Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Corrugated Boxes Market
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Corrugated Boxes Market
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Corrugated Boxes Market
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Corrugated Boxes Market
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Corrugated Boxes Market
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- North America Corrugated Boxes Market
Key Questions Answered in the Corrugated Boxes Report:
- What will be the market value of the global Corrugated Boxes market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global Corrugated Boxes market?
- What are the market drivers of the global Corrugated Boxes market?
- What are the key trends in the global Corrugated Boxes market?
- Which is the leading region in the global Corrugated Boxes market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global Corrugated Boxes market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global Corrugated Boxes market?
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
