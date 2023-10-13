Corrugated Boxes Market Analysis and Sourcing Strategies | Trends, Growth Opportunities, Forecast for 2023-2030 – Market Report on Packaging Sector by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Corrugated Boxes Market is expected to garner US$ 202.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 4.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Corrugated boxes are formed of corrugated paperboard, which is a type of paper composed of three or more attached layers of paper. Corrugated boxes are strong and durable because the layers are generally various thicknesses and textures.

The growing need for customized packaging solutions is also driving the corrugated box industry. Businesses want corrugated boxes that may be printed with their logo and customized to fulfill the specific needs of their products. As a result, new and creative corrugated box products are being developed.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Corrugated Boxes market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including material type, board type, grade type, product type, end use and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Corrugated Boxes market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Corrugated Boxes market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Corrugated Boxes Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product type, slotted box segment is expected to dominate the global corrugated box market in terms of market share.

Based on end use, food & beverage segment led the market accounting for over 30% of the market share in 2022. Corrugated boxes are widely used to package food and beverage products because they are strong, durable, and hygienic.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 202.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 271.7 billion Growth Rate 4.3% Key Market Drivers Rise in demand from E-Commerce Industry

Developing new technologies in the production process

Increased sales and greater flexibility

Rising demand for customized boxes Companies Profiled Mondi Group Plc

Bee Packaging

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Pratt Industries Inc

Oji Holdings Corporation

Nelson Container Corporation

Great Little Box Company

Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc.

DS Smith Packaging Limited

WestRock Company

Tat Seng Packaging Group

International Paper Company

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global corrugated boxes market include,

In October 2023, Versuni, the parent company of some of the world's most well-known household appliance brands, has declared that it will be deploying 100% recycled paper packaging across its Philips range globally.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global corrugated boxes market growth include Mondi Group Plc, Bee Packaging, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Pratt Industries Inc, Oji Holdings Corporation, Nelson Container Corporation, Great Little Box Company, Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc., DS Smith Packaging Limited, WestRock Company, Tat Seng Packaging Group, and International Paper Company, among others.

Market Segmentation and Detailed Table of Content:

RationalStat has segmented the global corrugated boxes market based on material type, board type, grade type, product type, end use, and region

Global Corrugated Boxes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Type Virgin Recycled

Global Corrugated Boxes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Board Type Single Face Board Double Wall Board Triple Board

Global Corrugated Boxes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Slotted Box Folder Box Telescope Box Die Cut Box

Global Corrugated Boxes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Grade Type Liner Fluting Medium

Global Corrugated Boxes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Food Beverages Electricals & Electronics Healthcare Textile E-commerce Building & Construction Chemical & Fertilizers Personal Care & Cosmetics

Global Corrugated Boxes Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Corrugated Boxes Market US Canada Latin America Corrugated Boxes Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Corrugated Boxes Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Corrugated Boxes Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Corrugated Boxes Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Corrugated Boxes Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



