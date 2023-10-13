Global Neuromodulation Devices Markets, 2021-2027 with 2023 as the Base Year - Future Growth Potential Enhanced by Expanding Clinical Indications and Technological Advancements

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neuromodulation Devices Market, Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service analyzes the neuromodulation market, including the market landscape of major neuromodulation technologies and regions, and the market share of key participants.

It also examines new applications, technologies, and trends in the industry. The study provides market estimates and forecasts from 2021 to 2027 and highlights new opportunities in neuromodulation devices, innovations, and unaddressed markets.

The neuromodulation devices market is highly competitive as new innovative technologies are constantly introduced and many new start-ups are entering through new application areas and disease indications. Furthermore, advances in sensing, neuroimaging, artificial intelligence, virtual care, and telemedicine are positively impacting market growth.

Major applications for neuromodulation technologies include deep brain stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, and cochlear implants, which are covered in this study, as are various neuromodulation techniques and devices are used for different disease areas - movement disorders, neurological diseases, and chronic pain, among others.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Expanding Clinical Indications

Digitalization

Non-invasive/Minimally Invasive Solutions

Neuromodulation Personalization

Emerging Markets

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Neuromodulation Devices Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Device Challenges

New Product Approvals

Investment Scenario

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Application Trends

Applications

Key Indications and Prevalence

End User

4. Technology Trends

Digital Health Integration in Neuromodulation

Personalization

New Technologies

Non-invasive Technologies

Future Trends

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis by Product

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis by Product

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis by Product

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - MENASA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis by Product

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America and the Caribbean

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis by Product

