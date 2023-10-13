Growth Opportunities in Agricultural Tractors with John Deere, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial, and Kubota Dominating

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Agricultural Tractors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural tractor industry is a critical component of the systems that make feeding a global population possible.

Agricultural tractors are used to perform a variety of tasks on farms, including plowing, tilling, planting, and harvesting crops. This industry has grown significantly in recent years, with a global market size of $54.96 billion in 2022 that will reach approximately $81.42 billion in 2030, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during that period.

Several factors are driving this growth, including an expanding global population, rising demand for food, and increasing mechanization of farming practices. During this same period, the developed markets of the United States and Europe will experience CAGRs of 4.8% and 6.4%, respectively, whereas the developing nations of India and China will show resilient growth rates of 7.1% and 2.6%.

This is due to the large agricultural sector in India and China that see high demand for tractors. In North America and Europe, large-scale agriculture practices drive growth in the tractor market.

Overall, the agricultural tractor industry is highly competitive, with many manufacturers operating and competing for market share. The industry is dominated by a few major players, including John Deere, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial, and Kubota Corporation. These companies have a strong presence in many markets and offer a range of products, from small utility tractors to large industrial tractors.

The industry is also characterized by a trend toward more sustainable and efficient tractors, with an increasing focus on reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency. This trend is driving innovation, with manufacturers developing new technologies such as electric and autonomous tractors.

The analyst expects major innovations in the agricultural tractor market to happen in the fields of precision agriculture, electrification, automation/robotics, new business model transformation, and autonomous tractors. The adoption of precision agriculture tools is already picking up pace in developed markets, yet the trend has yet to catch up in developing markets.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $54.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $81.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

Research Highlights

Analyze market growth trends globally

Evaluate technology trends and market dynamics

Examine market status and understand expectations by 2030

Key Issues Addressed

What are the main areas of demand and growth?

Who are the top industry participants, and what are their anticipated development and launch activities for 2023-2030?

What are some of the notable industry partnerships and highlights?

What are the main factors and trends shaping industry growth?

What is the expected demand for tractor unit sales globally?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Agricultural Tractor Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Global Agricultural Outlook

Economic Environment: Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth

Agricultural Outlook, 2021-2030

Global Use of Major Commodities

Regional Contributions to Food Demand Growth

Sources of Growth in Crop Production

GHG Impact

Commodity Returns

Commodity Price Forecast

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Value Chain Analysis

Agricultural Tractors: Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Equipment in Operation (EIO) Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Sales Forecast

Unit Sales Forecast by Region

Pricing Range for Different Power Segments: US and India

Competitive Environment

Market Share

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: United States

Economic Environment

Trade and Land Usage

Economic Environment: Agricultural Acreage

Regional Indicators: North America

Growth Metrics

Equipment in Operation

Revenue Forecast

Unit Sales Forecast

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

Economic Environment

Russo-Ukrainian War: Agricultural Machinery Flow

Trade and Land Use

Regional Indicators

Growth Metrics

Equipment in Operation

Revenue Forecast

Unit Sales Forecast

Unit Sales Forecast by Country

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: India

Economic Environment

Area Harvested and Land Usage: Asia-Pacific

Regional Indicators: Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics

Equipment in Operation

Revenue Forecast

Unit Sales Forecast

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: China

Economic Environment

Growth Metrics

Equipment in Operation

Revenue Forecast

Unit Sales Forecast

8. TechVision

The Future of Tractors

Trend 1: Precision Agriculture

Precision Agriculture: OEM Product Mapping

Precision Agriculture: Third-party Solution Providers

Trend 2: Autonomous Tractors

Brief History of Tractors

Autonomous Tractor Tech

Connected Tractors

Autonomous Tractors: Key Product Launches

Autonomous Third-party Solution Providers

Trend 3: New Business Models

Custom Options for Using Tractors

Summary of Alternative Methods of Tractor Procurement

Disruptive Business Models in Agriculture

Trend 4: Decarbonization and Innovation

Major Levers of Carbon Emission Reduction

Considerations from Market Players on Emissions Regulations

Market Requirements for Energy Demand

Future Powertrain and Energy Storage Technologies

Emission Regulations for Nonroad Equipment in US (EPA) and Europe

Government Initiatives for Financing: United States

Government Initiatives for Emissions Control: United States

Carbon Market and Agriculture: United States

Government Initiatives: Europe

Emission Norms: India

Government Initiatives: India

Emission Norms: China

Targeted Tech in Tractors

Major Players' Product Launches

TCO Case Study by ICCT: India

Trend 5: Robotics

9. Major Mergers and Acquisitions

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Investments in Tractor Tech

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Right Partners for Technological Development

Growth Opportunity 2: New Business Model Revolution

Growth Opportunity 3: Emission Targets and Electrification

11. Next Steps

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AGCO Corporation

CNH Industrial

John Deere

Kubota Corporation

