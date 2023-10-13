Exploring the Transformative Impact of Industrial XR Markets, 2023-2028 with 2022 as the Base Year

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beyond Reality: Exploring the Transformative Impact of Industrial XR" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study highlights the factors driving and restraining growth in XR applications by industry vertical and identifies the opportunities emerging from this space for industry stakeholders to leverage.The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2028.



This research service examines the transformational potential of extended reality (XR) and analyzes its impact on cross-industry applications, including employee training, assembly-line validations, asset inspection, product design and testing, warehouse optimization, quality control, and research and development (R&D).

The restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic induced some revolutionary changes in manufacturing processes. The use of XR technologies for remote team productivity and customer support increased significantly during the pandemic as a response to the strict lockdowns, increasing awareness about the benefits these technologies can unlock.

As global technology giants such as Google, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft continue to work on the Metaverse, investing billions of dollars in spatial computing technologies, the demand for immersive experiences in cross-industry verticals is expected to increase significantly in the coming 3 to 5 years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Extended Reality (XR) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Definitions

Growth Metrics and Estimated Market Potential by Region and by Product

XR Use Cases in Industrial Applications

Level of Adoption across Industrial Business Segments

Future Growth Potential of XR Application by Industry Vertical

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Growth Drivers Analysis

Growth Restraints Analysis

3 Offerings from the Technology Giants

What are the technology giants offering?

4 Leading XR Offerings in the Industrial Market

Leading XR Offerings in the Industrial Market

Leaders in Industrial XR Offerings

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Human-Robot Interaction

Growth Opportunity 2: Collaborative XR

Growth Opportunity 3: XR-driven Training

Growth Opportunity 4: Next-gen Industrial Maintenance Systems

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Apple

Google

Meta

Microsoft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ir3in

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.