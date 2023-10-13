Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market Be Worth US$ 42 Billion Opportunity by 2030 | Market Report and Industry Assessment by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat’s recent market report and industry analysis, the Global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market value is US$ 6,895.3 million in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 29.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
A rapid charger for electric vehicles (EV) is a high-power charging station designed to charge electric vehicles significantly faster than normal home chargers. These rapid chargers charge the vehicle's battery using direct current (DC) rather than alternating current (AC), allowing EV owners to replenish their battery levels much faster, often within 30 minutes to an hour, depending on the charger's power output and the vehicle's battery capacity.
Battery advancements, such as increased energy density and faster charging capabilities, are complementing the development of rapid charging stations. EVs with batteries that can tolerate rapid charging without significant deterioration are increasing the demand for quick charger installations.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global electric vehicle rapid charger market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global electric vehicle rapid charger market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global electric vehicle rapid charger market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-electric-vehicle-rapid-charger-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- Based on application, hybrid electric vehicle is projected to dominate the market due to the declining cost of battery packs, the increasing availability of public charging infrastructure.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 6,895.3 million
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 41,682.8 million
|Growth Rate
|29.3%
|Dominant Segment
|Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
|Dominant Region
|Asia Pacific
|Key Market Drivers
|
|Companies Profiled
|
Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-electric-vehicle-rapid-charger-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global electric vehicle rapid charger market include,
- In May 2023, Siemens agreed to buy the electric vehicle branch of Mumbai-based Mass-Tech Controls Private Limited. The division designs, engineers, and manufactures a wide range of AC chargers and 30 to 300kW capacity DC chargers for diverse EV end applications.
- In January 2023, ABB increased its EV charger production in South Carolina. This dramatically reduces delivery and lead times for DC fast chargers in the U.S., allowing charging developers, owners, and operators to quickly deploy reliable chargers.
- In January 2023, ChargePoint, Inc. signed an agreement with Stem, one of the world's leading providers of AI-powered clean energy solutions and services, to expedite the implementation of EV charging and battery storage solutions for highway corridor DC fast charging and other EV charging applications.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global electric vehicle rapid charger market growth include Delphi Technologies PLC, Pod Point, Chargemaster, Robert Bosch GmbH., ChargePoint, Inc., Schaffner Holding AG., AeroVironment, Inc., Siemens, Sun Mobility, Chroma ATE Inc., ABB, among others.
Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-electric-vehicle-rapid-charger-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
RationalStat has segmented the global electric vehicle rapid charger market based on type, application and region
- Global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type
- On-board Chargers
- Off-board Chargers
- Global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application
- Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
- Global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North America Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market
For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-electric-vehicle-rapid-charger-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Key Questions Answered in the Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Report:
- What will be the market value of the global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger market?
- What are the market drivers of the global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger market?
- What are the key trends in the global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger market?
- Which is the leading region in the global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger market?
Running a year End discount of 20%-https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-electric-vehicle-rapid-charger-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Explore Our Trending Reports
- Global Emission Control Catalyst for Motorcycles Market- Global Emission Control Catalyst for Motorcycles Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engines Market- Global Emission Control Catalyst for Small Engines Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Automotive Steering System Market- According to RationalStat estimates, the automotive steering systems market size reached US$ 28.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period (2023-2028).
- Global Automotive & Aircraft Interior Genuine Leather Aftermarket Market- Global Automotive & Aircraft Interior Genuine Leather Aftermarket Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Automotive Load Floor Market- Global Automotive Load Floor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Automotive Suspension System Market- Global Automotive Suspension System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Autonomous Mining Truck Market- Global Autonomous Mining Truck Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- India Electric Delivery Vehicles Market- India electric delivery vehicles market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 334 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the forecast period.
- Global Electric Delivery Vehicles Market- Global electric delivery vehicles market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 52.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during the forecast period.
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query
About RationalStat LLC
RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.
RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.
Contact
RationalStat LLC
Kimberly Shaw,
Content and Press Manager
US Phone: +1 302 803 5429
UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245
LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest