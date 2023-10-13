Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market Be Worth US$ 42 Billion Opportunity by 2030 | Market Report and Industry Assessment by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s recent market report and industry analysis, the Global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market value is US$ 6,895.3 million in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 29.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

A rapid charger for electric vehicles (EV) is a high-power charging station designed to charge electric vehicles significantly faster than normal home chargers. These rapid chargers charge the vehicle's battery using direct current (DC) rather than alternating current (AC), allowing EV owners to replenish their battery levels much faster, often within 30 minutes to an hour, depending on the charger's power output and the vehicle's battery capacity.

Battery advancements, such as increased energy density and faster charging capabilities, are complementing the development of rapid charging stations. EVs with batteries that can tolerate rapid charging without significant deterioration are increasing the demand for quick charger installations.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global electric vehicle rapid charger market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific).

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global electric vehicle rapid charger market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on application, hybrid electric vehicle is projected to dominate the market due to the declining cost of battery packs, the increasing availability of public charging infrastructure.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 6,895.3 million Market Size Forecast US$ 41,682.8 million Growth Rate 29.3% Dominant Segment Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Improved battery technology

Expanding EV fleets

Growing environmental awareness Companies Profiled Delphi Technologies PLC

Pod Point

Chargemaster

Robert Bosch GmbH.

ChargePoint, Inc.

Schaffner Holding AG.

AeroVironment, Inc.

Siemens

Chroma ATE Inc.

ABB

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global electric vehicle rapid charger market include,

In May 2023, Siemens agreed to buy the electric vehicle branch of Mumbai-based Mass-Tech Controls Private Limited. The division designs, engineers, and manufactures a wide range of AC chargers and 30 to 300kW capacity DC chargers for diverse EV end applications.

In January 2023, ABB increased its EV charger production in South Carolina. This dramatically reduces delivery and lead times for DC fast chargers in the U.S., allowing charging developers, owners, and operators to quickly deploy reliable chargers.

In January 2023, ChargePoint, Inc. signed an agreement with Stem, one of the world's leading providers of AI-powered clean energy solutions and services, to expedite the implementation of EV charging and battery storage solutions for highway corridor DC fast charging and other EV charging applications.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global electric vehicle rapid charger market growth include Delphi Technologies PLC, Pod Point, Chargemaster, Robert Bosch GmbH., ChargePoint, Inc., Schaffner Holding AG., AeroVironment, Inc., Siemens, Sun Mobility, Chroma ATE Inc., ABB, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global electric vehicle rapid charger market based on type, application and region

Global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type On-board Chargers Off-board Chargers

Global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market US Canada Latin America Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger Report:

What will be the market value of the global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger market?

What are the market drivers of the global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger market?

What are the key trends in the global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger market?

Which is the leading region in the global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Electric Vehicle Rapid Charger market?

