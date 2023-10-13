E-Commerce Software Market Size, Key Trends, Market Developments, and Future Opportunities, 2023-2030 – Market Study by RationalStat

Wilmington, delaware, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis report, the Global E-Commerce Software Market value is US$ 4.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 16.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

E-commerce software refers to specialized software applications that enable businesses to sell items or services over the Internet by facilitating online transactions. These software solutions serve as a platform for online retailers, allowing businesses to exhibit their products, manage inventory, process payments, handle shipping and logistics, and provide customers with a seamless shopping experience.

Consumer confidence in making online purchases has grown as a result of secure and convenient digital payment solutions. E-commerce software links numerous payment gateways and digital wallets, enabling secure transactions, which is critical for online retail growth.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global E-Commerce Software market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including deployment, end use and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global E-Commerce Software market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Number of Subscriptions) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global E-Commerce Software market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global E-Commerce Software Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of deployment, cloud segment held the largest market share of 77% in 2022. Due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based technology across various industry verticals.

Based on end use, apparel & fashion segment held the highest share of 32% in the market for e-commerce software in 2022 owing to the increasing adoption of online shopping of clothing, bags and accessories.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 4.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 12.4 billion Growth Rate 16.3% Dominant Segment Cloud Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Rise in online shopping

Continuous advancements

Globalization of markets Companies Profiled Shopify

SAP SE

Salesforce Inc

Pitney Bowes Inc

Oracle

BigCommerce Pty Ltd

Ability Commerce

Belavier Commerce LLC

Magento Inc

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global E-Commerce Software market include,

In April 2023, Reliance Retail Limited announced the launch of Tira, an omnichannel beauty retail platform, with the goal of providing beauty fans across the country with a smooth and personalized purchasing experience.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global E-Commerce Software market growth include Shopify, SAP SE, Salesforce Inc, Pitney Bowes Inc, Oracle, BigCommerce Pty Ltd, Ability Commerce, Belavier Commerce LLC, and Magento Inc, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global E-Commerce Software market based on deployment, end use and region

Global E-Commerce Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Number of Subscriptions), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Global E-Commerce Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Number of Subscriptions), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End Use

Apparel & Fashion

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Home & Electronics

Healthcare

BFSI

Global E-Commerce Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Number of Subscriptions), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America E-Commerce Software Market US Canada Latin America E-Commerce Software Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe E-Commerce Software Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe E-Commerce Software Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific E-Commerce Software Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa E-Commerce Software Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

