Global Airborne Telemetry Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Surpass $10 Billion by 2030 - Upsurge in Cloud Computing and Wireless Technologies Boost Demand

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airborne Telemetry - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Airborne Telemetry Market to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Airborne Telemetry estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Wired, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.7% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wireless segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3% CAGR
The Airborne Telemetry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 2.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Additionally, get an unprecedented leg-up on your competition with access to insights on market leaders such as BAE Systems PLC and Collins Aerospace.
What's New?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|243
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$10.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Airborne Telemetry: An Industry Overview
- Wireless Telemetry: Fastest Growing Segment by Technology
- Fixed Wing Expected to Lead the Airborne Telemetry Market by Platform
- North America: The Powerhouse of Airborne Telemetry Market
- Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market
- Global Telemetry Market: An Insight
- Airborne Telemetry - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Global Airborne Telemetry Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Upsurge in Cloud Computing and Wireless Technologies Boost Demand for Airborne Telemetry
- Rising R&D Expenditure on Technological Innovations for Defense Purposes Sparks Demand
- Increase in Demand for Unmanned Aircraft System Fuels Demand
- Consolidations among Major Players to Play a Pivotal Role
- Network-Centric Military Communication to Drive the Market Forward
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Airborne Telemetry: A Definition
- Flight Electronics Support: An Insider
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 43 Featured)
- BAE Systems PLC
- Cobham PLC
- Collins Aerospace
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- L3 Technologies, Inc.
- Leonardo S.p.A
- Orbit Communications Systems Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n02dx4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment