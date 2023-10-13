Global Airborne Telemetry Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Surpass $10 Billion by 2030 - Upsurge in Cloud Computing and Wireless Technologies Boost Demand

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airborne Telemetry - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Airborne Telemetry Market to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2030

The global market for Airborne Telemetry estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Wired, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.7% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wireless segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3% CAGR

The Airborne Telemetry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 2.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

Additionally, get an unprecedented leg-up on your competition with access to insights on market leaders such as BAE Systems PLC and Collins Aerospace.

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 243 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Airborne Telemetry: An Industry Overview

Wireless Telemetry: Fastest Growing Segment by Technology

Fixed Wing Expected to Lead the Airborne Telemetry Market by Platform

North America: The Powerhouse of Airborne Telemetry Market

Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market

Global Telemetry Market: An Insight

Airborne Telemetry - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Global Airborne Telemetry Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Aerospace & Defense Telemetry Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Upsurge in Cloud Computing and Wireless Technologies Boost Demand for Airborne Telemetry

Rising R&D Expenditure on Technological Innovations for Defense Purposes Sparks Demand

Increase in Demand for Unmanned Aircraft System Fuels Demand

Consolidations among Major Players to Play a Pivotal Role

Network-Centric Military Communication to Drive the Market Forward

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Airborne Telemetry: A Definition

Flight Electronics Support: An Insider

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 43 Featured)

BAE Systems PLC

Cobham PLC

Collins Aerospace

Honeywell International, Inc.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A

Orbit Communications Systems Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n02dx4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment