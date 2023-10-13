Global Wearable Sensors Business Strategy Report 2023: Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030 with Accelerometers Accounting for $1.8 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Sensors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Wearable Sensors Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Wearable Sensors estimated at US$880 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Accelerometers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 26.4% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Magnetometers segment is readjusted to a revised 19.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $229 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.2% CAGR



The Wearable Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$229 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19% and 22.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.7% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $880 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5200 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Wearable Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ams AG

Analog Devices, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Broadcom Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

InvenSense, Inc.

Knowles Electronics, LLC.

Mcube, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensirion AG

STMicroelectronics NV

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

