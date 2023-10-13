Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Present Data from Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Tegoprubart in Patients Undergoing Kidney Transplantation at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2023 Annual Meeting

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN) today announced that the Company will present a poster at the American Society of Nephrology’s upcoming Kidney Week 2023 Annual Meeting taking place in Philadelphia, PA from November 2-5, 2023. The poster will highlight new data from Eledon’s ongoing open-label Phase 1b trial evaluating tegoprubart for the prevention of rejection in kidney transplantation.
Details on the poster presentations are below:
Title: Tegoprubart for the prevention of rejection in kidney transplant: update of emerging data from an ongoing trial
Presenter: Steve Perrin, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer, Eledon Pharmaceuticals
Poster Number: TH-PO835
Session Title: Transplantation: Clinical - I [PO2102-1]
Session Date and Time: November 2, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM EDT
Following the presentation, a copy of the poster can be found on the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.eledon.com/events-and-presentations/presentations.
About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and Tegoprubart (formerly AT-1501)
Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company with immunology expertise that is developing therapies to protect and prevent rejection of transplanted organs, as well as to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company’s lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand (also called “CD154”), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.
