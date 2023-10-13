Fortrea Appoints Life Science Executive Dr. John Doyle to Lead Consulting Team

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced the appointment of John Doyle Dr.P.H., as its new President of Consulting. Doyle will serve on Fortrea’s leadership team and lead a team of consultants and advisors with expertise that spans early development through lifecycle management.



“Pharmaceutical and biotechnology innovators must constantly navigate complex and fast-changing business and regulatory environments to achieve their mission,” said Tom Pike, chairman and chief executive officer of Fortrea. “John has extensive industry knowledge and distinctive technical skills that translate to tremendous value for customers. He brings an impressive track record of building and operating differentiated consulting organizations that drive innovation and growth. John is taking the helm of a truly talented team of experts with deep knowledge of scientific methods and regulatory requirements in jurisdictions around the world. I’m confident they will deliver solutions that bring life changing treatments to patients faster.”

Dr. Doyle will lead Fortrea’s Consulting organization, which includes drug development, commercialization and market access advisors with scientific, regulatory and operational expertise spanning more than 13 countries. Its solutions include clinical development and regulatory strategy, real-world evidence, market access, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), medical writing and publishing, as well as specialist services, such as pediatric plan development and orphan drug designation.

“The biopharma industry is relentless in advancing science to improve patient outcomes and Fortrea is uniquely positioned to help,” said Dr. Doyle. “I’m honored to be a part of Fortrea and excited to join at such a pivotal time in the first few months of the company's launch. Elevating Fortrea’s Consulting capabilities will add to the momentum and leverage Fortrea’s leading capabilities to create innovative solutions for our customers.”

Dr. Doyle is an accomplished life sciences advisor and epidemiologist who specializes in studying the risks, benefits, and value of healthcare interventions. He brings more than 30 years of clinical research experience to Fortrea having published more than 50 peer-reviewed papers and 100 conference abstracts. He joins Fortrea from Exponent, a scientific and engineering consulting firm based in Silicon Valley, where he led the company’s Health Sciences business. Previously, Dr. Doyle led the Global Healthcare Innovation Center at Pfizer, which focused on optimizing equitable and affordable access to Pfizer’s medicine and vaccines. He earned Doctorate and Master of Public Health degrees in Epidemiology from the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and Applied Economics with a concentration in the Life Sciences at Cornell University. Dr. Doyle has served on the faculty at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health since 2005.

About Fortrea

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients in need. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions and post-approval services.

Fortrea’s solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team of more than 19,000 people working in more than 90 countries is scaled to deliver focused and agile solutions to customers globally.

Learn more about how Fortrea is becoming a transformative force from pipeline to patient at Fortrea.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) @Fortrea.

Fortrea Contacts:

Fortrea Media: Sue Zaranek – 919-943-5422, media@fortrea.com

Fortrea Media: Kate Dillon – 646-818-9115, kdillon@prosek.com