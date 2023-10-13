Global Blockchain In Insurance Strategic Business Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain In Insurance - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Blockchain In Insurance Market to Reach $273.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Blockchain In Insurance estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$273.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 76.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Infrastructure & Protocols Providers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 73.9% CAGR and reach US$107 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Application & Solution Providers segment is readjusted to a revised 80% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $887.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 71.1% CAGR



The Blockchain In Insurance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$887.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 71.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 66.2% and 61.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 45.4% CAGR.



What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $273.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 76.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Blockchain In Insurance - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 204 Featured)

Algorythmix

Applied Blockchain

Auxesis Group

AWS

Bitfury

Bitpay

Blockcypher

BTL Group

Cambridge Blockchain

Chainthat Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wk4paa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment