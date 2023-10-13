Imaging Technologies in Precision Agriculture Promote Sustainability, Environmental Benefits, and Enhanced Productivity

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Imaging Technologies for Precision Agriculture Market: Focus on Product, Application, Operational Analysis, and Country - Analysis Forecast Period, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global imaging technologies for precision agriculture market is poised for remarkable growth, with the market size reaching $885.0 million in 2022 and expected to soar to $1.691 billion by 2028, representing a robust CAGR of 11.27%.

Factors Driving Adoption

The adoption of imaging technologies in agriculture is primarily driven by the imperative need for precision and efficiency. Farmers are increasingly optimizing their agricultural practices by leveraging data-driven insights from imaging technologies. This empowers them to identify crop health issues and apply targeted treatments, leading to improved productivity and yield. Additionally, these technologies offer cost savings through reduced resource usage, minimized chemical inputs, and lower labor costs via automation.

Furthermore, imaging technologies contribute to environmental benefits by promoting sustainable farming practices, reducing chemical runoff, and conserving natural resources. In the face of climate change, these technologies enable continuous crop monitoring, helping farmers adapt to changing conditions and ensuring food security.

Market Introduction

Imaging technologies in precision agriculture involve sensors and cameras that capture detailed information about crops, soil, and environmental factors. These technologies enable precise crop health monitoring, disease detection, nutrient level assessment, and pest infestation identification. Aerial and ground-based imaging solutions are employed for crop monitoring, soil mapping, and climate monitoring.

Impact

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

Crop Monitoring

Soil Mapping

Climate Monitoring

Crop Monitoring to be the Largest Application Segment for Imaging Technologies over the Forecast Period

Crop monitoring accounted for $631.0 million in revenue in 2022 and is projected to reach $1,238.8 million. This growth is attributed to increased focus on crop health and precision agriculture practices. Imaging technologies provide real-time insights for pest and disease detection, aided by technological advancements and government support.

Segmentation 2: by Crop Monitoring

Nutrient Analysis

Yield Prediction and Estimation

Pest and Disease Detection

Weed Detection

Imaging Technology in Crop Monitoring Being Used for Pest and Disease Detection

Imaging technology plays a pivotal role in pest and disease detection, enhancing crop health and sustainability.

Segmentation 3: by Technology

Aerial Imaging

Ground-based Imaging

Aerial Imaging Technologies to Remain the Largest Technology Segment during the Forecast Period

Aerial imaging's efficiency and cost-effectiveness drive its dominance in the market, with high-resolution imagery empowering precise decisions.

Segmentation 4: by Region

North America

Europe

China

U.K.

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific Experiences Highest Growth at 12.85% CAGR

The Asia-Pacific region leads in growth due to smart farming adoption, government initiatives, and the need for food security. North America and Europe dominate the market due to advanced agricultural technologies and sustainability focus.

Demand - Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

Market Demand Drivers:

Efficient Resource Management

Need for Data-Driven Decision Making

Climate Change and Extreme Weather Events

Market Challenges:

Adoption and Awareness

Infrastructure and Connectivity

Market Opportunities:

Growing Precision Agriculture Adoption

Customization and Tailored Solutions

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The global imaging technologies for precision agriculture market is highly fragmented, with several large multinationals and many start-ups operating in it. In the global imaging technologies for precision agriculture market, as of 2022, the top 5 companies hold a combined market share of around 30%. These companies include:

DJI GeoPard Agriculture Ceres Imaging Syngenta AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

The remaining market share of over 70% is distributed among numerous other players, including Resonon, Specim (A Konica Minolta Company), Planet Labs PBC, Agricolus, FIXAR-AERO, LLC, and Trimble Inc., among others. This fragmented landscape reflects multiple competitors offering solutions to meet industry needs. Stakeholders must closely monitor market dynamics and technological advancements to stay competitive in this dynamic sector.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global

