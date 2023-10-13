Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Change of Sub-Advisor to Purpose Premium Money Market Fund

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”), the manager of Purpose Premium Money Market Fund (the “Fund”), announced today that it has changed the sub-advisor to the Fund.



Effective October 13, 2023, Neuberger Berman Canada ULC (formerly Neuberger Berman Breton Hill ULC) (“Neuberger Berman”) was removed as the sub-advisor to the Fund. The decision to remove Neuberger Berman as the sub-advisor to the Fund was a mutual decision by Neuberger Berman and Purpose. As of the date hereof, Purpose, the current portfolio manager, will be the sole investment advisor in respect of the Fund. This decision is aimed at optimizing trading and operational efficiency while harnessing the full spectrum of capabilities that Purpose has to provide in an advisory capacity to the Fund.

The investment objective, underlying investments and expected yield of the Fund remain unchanged. The Fund will continue to deposit its assets primarily in high-interest deposit accounts with Schedule I Canadian Banks for the foreseeable future.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $17 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

