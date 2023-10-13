Plastic Pail Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Expected to Hit US$ 859,308 Million by 2033, With a Strong 4.2% CAGR Projection | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plastic pail market is anticipated to capture a valuation of US$ 569,627 million in 2023 and reach up to US$ 859,308 million by 2033. The global market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.2% in the global market during the forecast period.



Manufacturers Bring Opportunities to Uplift the Market Revenue



Advanced Materials: Manufacturers are seeking advanced and high-quality materials to enhance chemical compatibility and high-temperature resistance requirements.



Innovation in Closure Mechanisms: The ongoing innovation in closure mechanisms, such as child-resistant closures, is bringing lucrative opportunities in several industries, such as consumer goods and pharmaceuticals.



Supply Chain Solutions: The rapidly surging supply chain solutions offer quick deliveries and promote inventory management solutions.



Collaboration with Startups: Manufacturers are promoting their brands with collaborating startup companies. They are working with startups for new ideas, innovations, and novel packaging solutions to upsurge the market size.



International Expansion: Emerging economies and expanding manufacturing production are expanding international markets with increasing demand for reliable packaging solutions.



Internet of Things Integration: The rising integration of the Internet of Things for smart and advanced packaging solutions is increasing the adoption of plastic pails. These advanced integrations track and monitor the transportation and storage of goods, which are driving market opportunities.



Market Diversification: The rising demand for packaging solutions, including accessories and lids, is increasing the market share.



Consumer Preferences: Consumers prefer reusable, aesthetic, and better quality with innovative design plastic pails to enhance packaging solutions.



“Growing hazardous pollution in environment due to cheap quality of packaging solutions bring toxicity in air, water and land. The ongoing technologies are bringing new ideas to develop plastic pails that reduce carbon emission during packaging of several products,” says a Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).



Key Takeaways:

The plastic pail market is registering a CAGR of 4.2% between 2023 to 2033.

The United States is expected to register a CAGR of 3% by dominating the global market by 2033.

Canada is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 3.7% of the global market by 2033.

India is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.9% in the global market by 2033.

China significantly drives the global market with a CAGR of 5.5%.

With a CAGR of 4.7%, Indonesia is rapidly advancing in the global market.

The 5 to 10 liters capacity is estimated to lead the global market during the forecast period.



Key Players Are Adding Values in the Global Plastic Pail Market



The present prominent vendors highly consolidate the global Plastic Pail Market. These vendors are playing a crucial role in the global market to capture maximum revenue. They are innovating new ideas by investing in research and development activities. These players offer advanced and improved products to their consumers to fulfill their requirements.

The key players significantly fuel the global market by adopting various marketing strategies. These strategies are collaborations, product launches, acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships. Key players are focusing on their consumer's requirements by taking feedback from them and working efficiently on it. These players are likely to fuel the global market at another level in the coming period.



Key Companies:

Time Technoplast Ltd.

Greif Inc.

Mauser Group N.V.

NCI Packaging

FDL Packaging Group

Great Western Containers Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Rieke Corporation

M&M Industries, Inc.

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments:



In 2020, a key company, Mauser Group, announced its newly launched manufacturing plant in Germany to expand its company’s portfolio.



Key Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Open Top/Head

Close Top/Head

By Material Type:

PE

PP

PET

PVC

Others



By Capacity:

Up to 3 Liters

3 to 5 Liters

5 to 10 Liters

10 to 20 Liters

Above 20 Liters



By End Use:

Paints & Coatings

Inks, Dyes & Pigments

Petroleum & Lubricants

Agrochemicals & Fertilizers

Food & Beverage Ingredients

Other Industrial Use

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



