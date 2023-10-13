mdf commerce announces the date of the conference call for second quarter of fiscal year 2024 financial results

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX: MDF), a SaaS leader in digital commerce technologies, will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter of fiscal year 2024 financial results.



Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 a.m. - Eastern Standard Time Attendance: Registration online – Click here Dial-in: 1 833 630-1956 or 412 317-1837 (for international) Please ask to be joined into the mdf commerce inc. call.

A replay of the webcast will be available for a year, until November 8, 2024, at midnight Eastern Standard Time, through the same link, following the conference call.

Please visit the Investor Relations section on our website to view the earnings release prior to the conference call.

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX: MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, enabling them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our eprocurement, ecommerce and emarketplace solutions are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 650 employees based in Canada, the U.S., Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call 1-877-677-9088.

For further information

Brigitte Guay, Director - Corporate Communications

Toll-free: 1 877 677-9088, ext. 5123

Email: brigitte.guay@mdfcommerce.com