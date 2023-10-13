Sustainability Drive Powers Global Rigid Foam Insulation Market, Focusing on Energy Efficiency and Green Building Practices

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rigid Foam Insulation Market By Material (Polyurethane, Polystyrene, PE, PP, PVC), By Application (Thermal, Hybrid, Acoustic), By End-User and By Geography Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends & Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Rigid Foam Insulation Market is on track for substantial growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% by 2028.

Rigid Foam Insulation: Building for the Future

Rigid foam insulation, characterized by its closed-cell foam structure, is a crucial component in construction, reducing structural weight and providing cost-effective solutions. It finds extensive use in the building and construction sector, particularly in thermal insulation and hybrid insulation applications.

Key Growth Drivers

Rigid foam insulation plays a pivotal role in advanced infrastructure solutions due to its superior properties in noise and heat insulation. With a rising global awareness of environmental issues, there is a growing demand for sustainable building materials.

Rigid foam insulation, especially products with low global warming potential (GWP) and environmentally friendly blowing agents, aligns with sustainability goals, driving market growth. However, the relatively higher cost compared to some traditional insulation options poses a challenge to market expansion.

Market Segmentation

The Global Rigid Foam Insulation Market is segmented based on:

Materials: Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride Applications: Thermal insulation, Hybrid insulation, Acoustic insulation

Thermal insulation, Hybrid insulation, Acoustic insulation End-user: Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer Appliances, Industrial Insulation, Others

Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer Appliances, Industrial Insulation, Others Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World

Key Insights

Materials: Polystyrene foam leads in revenue share, while polyethylene is projected for significant growth due to cost-effectiveness in both commercial and household applications against cold weather.

Polystyrene foam leads in revenue share, while polyethylene is projected for significant growth due to cost-effectiveness in both commercial and household applications against cold weather. Applications: Thermal insulation, the oldest application, holds a higher market share, with growing demand from buildings and automotive sectors. Hybrid insulation is rapidly growing due to increased demand for acoustic insulation.

Thermal insulation, the oldest application, holds a higher market share, with growing demand from buildings and automotive sectors. Hybrid insulation is rapidly growing due to increased demand for acoustic insulation. End-user: The building and construction sector dominates, utilizing rigid foam insulation for various purposes such as heat loss prevention and moisture control.

The building and construction sector dominates, utilizing rigid foam insulation for various purposes such as heat loss prevention and moisture control. Geography: Asia Pacific is the dominant market, driven by a growing economy and infrastructure demand, followed by North America and Europe.

Sustainability and Energy Efficiency

The global trend toward energy-efficient and sustainable building practices is a significant driver for the rigid foam insulation market. Governments and organizations worldwide are promoting green building initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption.

Companies Mentioned

PolyOne Corporation

DowDuPont

K-Flex

BASF

Covestro AG

Huntsman International LLC

Conclusion

The rigid foam insulation market continues to grow as energy efficiency and sustainability become crucial in modern building design and construction. Its versatility, thermal performance, and fire resistance make it essential in addressing energy-related challenges and improving overall building performance.

