The First Volvo Retail Sustainable Experience (VRSE) Branch Arrives in Québec

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volvo Car Canada Ltd., a leader in automotive safety, and Groupe Park Avenue, a pioneer in the Quebec automotive industry since 1959, are proud to announce the opening of the very first Volvo Retail Sustainable Experience (VRSE) branch in Quebec. This new location, Park Avenue Volvo Cars Brossard, located at 8755 boul. Taschereau in Brossard, marks the second VRSE facility to open in Canada.

A revolutionary concept: VRSE

This revolutionary concept proudly embodies Volvo Cars’ unwavering commitment to a greener future and reflects the shared values of the manufacturer and Groupe Park Avenue. Operating entirely on renewable energy sources, Park Avenue Volvo Cars Brossard marks a significant stride towards a collective goal of reducing carbon emissions. The building itself is a paragon of eco-conscious design, featuring innovative solutions such as Canadian-made Solera glass, renowned for its exceptional thermally insulative properties, ensuring energy efficiency. Moreover, the Stonhard flooring used in the showroom incorporates 25% recycled glass, further emphasizing a dedication to responsible material usage.

Situated on a spacious 1.5-acre site on the south shore of Montreal, QC, this 17,920 sq-ft facility is more than just a dealership; it's a beacon of progress towards sustainability for both organizations. As part of Volvo Cars’ VRSE program, it is thoughtfully designed to withstand changing weather conditions, all while helping to lower energy consumption and reduce environmental impacts during construction. Notably, the site boasts permeable paving, a vital feature aiding in stormwater management.

Focused on environmentally conscious clientele

But sustainability doesn't end with the building itself. It extends to the entire customer experience, exemplified by use of leather-free furniture packages, as well as the provision of a solar-powered EV car charging port that contributes to the facility’s electricity supply, while simultaneously powering the underlying charging stations and offering protection from the elements.

A fruitful partnership for the future

From the selection of eco-friendly construction materials to the forward-thinking design, every aspect of this dealership strives to contribute to a more sustainable place for all. "I am thrilled to announce the official opening of our brand-new Park Avenue Volvo Cars Brossard dealership, the first of its kind across the province," said Norman John Hébert, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Groupe Park Avenue.

"This new dealership concept meets high sustainability standards and reflects Groupe Park Avenue’s ongoing commitment to innovate and provide the best possible experience for our customers, from the purchase of their new vehicle to its maintenance and repair, based on a personalized approach," he adds. "We’re proud to bring VRSE to Quebec and set a new standard for auto retailers," said Matt Girgis, Managing Director, Volvo Car Canada Ltd. "Sustainability and innovation are at the core of everything we do at Volvo Cars as we work towards our ambitions of being a climate-neutral company by 2040. We’d like to congratulate Norman John and the team for this significant milestone, and we can’t wait to see how consumers engage with our new space."

When browsing the six-vehicle showroom, customers can interact with and personalize their vehicles with the help of Volvo experts. There is also a dedicated delivery space for customers to have a tailored and personal delivery experience in a sophisticated and quiet space. The dealership boasts eight cutting-edge service bays and three detailing bays, ensuring thorough, full-service appointments.

