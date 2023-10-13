Foghorn Therapeutics Announces Clinical Data From Phase 1 Study of FHD-286 in Metastatic Uveal Melanoma to Be Presented at ESMO Congress

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that clinical data from the dose escalation and expansion study of FHD-286 in metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) will be presented at the ESMO Congress 2023, to be held October 20–24 in Madrid, Spain.



Presentation Details

Title: A Phase 1 Dose Escalation and Expansion Study of FHD-286, a Novel BRG1/BRM (SMARCA4/SMARCA2) Inhibitor, for the Treatment of Metastatic Uveal Melanoma

Poster number: 1128P

Session date and time: October 22, 2023, 12:00-13:00 CEST

Presenter: Dr. Sapna Patel, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX



About FHD-286



FHD-286 is a highly potent, selective, allosteric, and orally available small-molecule, enzymatic inhibitor of BRG1 (SMARCA4) and BRM (SMARCA2), two highly similar proteins that are the ATPases, or the catalytic engines, of the BAF complex, one of the key regulators within the chromatin regulatory system. In pre-clinical studies, FHD-286 has shown anti-tumor activity across a broad range of malignancies including both hematologic and solid tumors.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the Company, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s clinical trials, product candidates and research efforts and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risks relating to our clinical trials and other factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.

Contact:

Greg Dearborn, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Investors)

gdearborn@foghorntx.com

Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Media)

khellsvik@foghorntx.com

Michael Lampe, ScientPR (Media)

michael@scientpr.com