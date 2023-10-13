Ardelyx to Present Data Updates for XPHOZAH (tenapanor) for Hyperphosphatemia at Kidney Week 2023 November 1-5 in Philadelphia, PA

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced upcoming data presentations for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2023 meeting to be held in Philadelphia, PA, November 1-5, 2023. XPHOZAH (tenapanor), discovered and developed by Ardelyx, is an investigational first-in-class phosphate absorption inhibitor.



Ardelyx will present four poster presentations highlighting data from two trials in patients with hyperphosphatemia on maintenance dialysis in the U.S. Additionally, the company’s collaboration partner for tenapanor in Japan, Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin), will present key results from two Phase 3 studies of tenapanor in a similar patient population in Japan.

Information regarding ASN's Kidney Week, including copies of presentation abstracts, can be found at https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek.

Ardelyx Poster Presentations:

Title: Optimal Initiation of Tenapanor Treatment Analyzed by Baseline Phosphate Binder Dose: A Sub-analysis of the OPTIMIZE Study Authors: Stuart Sprague, Jill Meyer, David Rosenbaum, Susan Edelstein, Yang Yang, Suling Zhao, David Spiegel Poster Number: TH-PO143 Date/Time: November 2, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET





Title: Patient Education Improves Tenapanor Tolerability in OPTIMIZE Study Authors: Stephen Fadem, David Tietjen, David Spiegel, Susan Edelstein, Yang Yang, David Rosenbaum Poster Number: TH-PO147 Date/Time: November 2, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET





Title: Safety Analysis of Tenapanor Monotherapy vs Sevelamer Carbonate in Patients on Maintenance Dialysis with Hyperphosphatemia Authors: Arnold Silva, German T. Hernandez, David Spiegel, David Rosenbaum, Susan Edelstein, Yang Yang, Suling Zhao, Laura Williams Poster Number: TH-PO146 Date/Time: November 2, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM ET





Title: Tenapanor in Combination with Phosphate Binders Improves Short and Long- Term Control of Serum Phosphate (sP) in Patients on Dialysis with Hyperphosphatemia Authors: Daniel Weiner, Robert Lynn, David Spiegel, Susan Edelstein, Yang Yang, David Rosenbaum Poster Number: FR-PO318 Date/Time: November 3, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM





Kyowa Kirin Poster Presentations:

Title: Tenapanor effect on decrease in phosphate binder pill burden for hyperphosphatemia in Japanese patients undergoing hemodialysis: A phase 3 long-term study Poster Number: TH-PO144 Date/Time: November 2, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM





Title: Efficacy and safety of tenapanor in Japanese peritoneal dialysis patients with hyperphosphatemia: Results of a phase 3 study Poster Number: TH-PO145 Date/Time: November 2, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM





About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop, and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx’s first approved product, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) is available in the United States and Canada. Ardelyx is also developing XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). Ardelyx has a Phase 2 potassium lowering compound, RDX013, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

