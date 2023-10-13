Sales grow 15 percent YTD: Porsche reports Q3 2023 U.S. retail sales

Atlanta, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta. Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced U.S. retail deliveries in the third quarter of 2023 totaled 19,988 cars – an increase of 21 percent from the same period one year ago as customer demand and supply continue to grow. This was the second-strongest quarterly result in PCNA history. The strong quarter contributed to a 15 percent increase YTD as 56,323 new vehicles were sold in the first nine months of this year.

“After a record breaking half year, Q3 continued our positive momentum and I’m grateful to every customer as well as our industry leading network of independently owned and operated Porsche Centers in what continues to be a highly competitive market,” said Joe Lawrence, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of PCNA. “Porsche is continuing to thrive in America, with these results coming straight after the biggest Porsche fan gathering ever, the Rennsport Reunion 7, held in California, where more than 91,000 customers, racers and fans attended. Porsche continues to capture the imagination of US buyers.”

The top seller in the third quarter was the Macan – up 31 percent year-to-date. The new Cayenne – deliveries of which commenced in Q3 – followed with 6,005 vehicles, up 2 percent year-to-date. The 718 and 911 sports cars posted 45 percent and 17 percent increases respectively year-to-date. Taycan sales increased 55 percent over year in the third quarter to 2,050 units, while Panamera gained 8 percent over the same period.

Also significantly, Porsche-approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) U.S. sales in the first nine months of 2023 totaled 28,579, up 20.19 percent from a year earlier.

Model July-Sept Sales Year to Date 2022 2023 2022 2023 ALL 911 2,236 3,010 7,411 8,660 ALL 718 682 1,253 2,426 3,529 ALL TAYCAN 1,325 2,050 5,774 5,212 ALL PANAMERA 1,050 1,135 2,963 3,165 ALL CAYENNE 6,017 6,005 14,583 14,916 ALL MACAN 5,271 6,535 15,953 20,841 TOTAL 16,581 19,988 49,110 56,323

PCNA follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued by Motor Intelligence. Third quarter new car sales began on July 1, 2023, and ended on September 30, 2023.

