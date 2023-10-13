Leading Players in the Global DRMS Market Include Cisco Systems, ABB Ltd., and Accenture PLC among Others

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) is on a significant growth trajectory. It was estimated at US$5.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a size of US$10.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

The hardware segment, one of the key segments in the report, is expected to record a CAGR of 9%, reaching US$6.1 billion by the end of the analysis period, while the software segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the next 8 years.

The U.S. market for DRMS is estimated at US$3.3 billion in 2022.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach US$635.3 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 13% from 2022 to 2030.

Japan and Canada are expected to grow at 8.5% and 9.3%, respectively, over the same period.

Germany in Europe is forecasted to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.

The global economic outlook is gradually improving, with growth recovery anticipated for the current year and beyond. The United States, despite experiencing slower GDP growth due to tight monetary and financial conditions, has managed to overcome recession threats. The Euro area is seeing easing of headline inflation, which is boosting real incomes and contributing to economic activity. China is expected to witness robust GDP growth as the pandemic threat recedes, and the government shifts its COVID-19 policies.

Despite these positive trends, the economic upturn remains fragile, with challenges such as the Ukraine war, persistently high inflation, food and fuel price increases, and tighter regulatory environments. However, the rise of new technologies, including AI, machine learning, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, and climate technologies, is expected to drive incremental growth and value to global GDP.

The short-term outlook is a mix of challenges and opportunities for both consumers and investors. Adaptability and resilience will be key for businesses and leaders to navigate this complex landscape successfully.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

Pandemic Impact on Power Utilities: Implications for the DRMS Market

DRMS Holds Significance for Effective Management of Power Demand Changes Amid the Pandemic

Demand Response Plays a Pivotal Role in managing Pandemic-Impact on Power and Energy

An Introduction to Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Primary Objectives of Demand Response

Approaches to Implement Demand Response Programs

Classification of Demand Response Programs

Key Components/Technologies Enabling Demand Response

Demand Response: An Essential Tool to Support Economic, Eco-Friendly and Efficient Optimization of Power Generation & Distribution

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Industrial DRMS: The Largest Segment

Focus on Enhancing Power Efficiency Drives the Commercial DRMS Market

United States Dominates the Global Demand Response Market

European DRMS Market to Benefit from Favorable Policy Changes and Expanding Renewables Portfolio

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Market Growth

Competition

Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Economic and Operational Benefits Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Key Benefits of ADR Programs

Technology Disruptions in the Global Electric Power Industry: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Growing Prominence of Electrification for Cutting down Carbon Emissions

DR Holds Importance Amidst Decentralization of Power Grid

Digitalization Enables Increased Communication among Devices

Demand Side Response Leveraging AI and ML Approaches

Need for Newer DR Models for Replacing Manual Energy Curtailments Drive Demand for ADR Technologies

Advanced Demand Response 3.0: The Future of DR

DR 1.0 to DR 3.0: Tracing the Progression of DR

Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) with Demand Response Drives the Evolution of Connected Utilities

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Sub-Greedient: The IoT-Based DR Approach

Demand Response Holds Promises to Transform Smart Homes of the Future

Growing Investments into Smart Homes Bode Well for DRMS Market: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Integration of Smart Buildings into Smart Grids Using ADR

Building Simulation Software for Assessing Effectiveness of DR in Residential Buildings

Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Spurs Growth

Global Market for Smart Cities in US$ Million by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2020 and 2027

DRMS Remains a Vital Computing Platform for Enhancing Operation of Smart Grids

Global Market for Smart Grids in US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 and 2025

DRMS Emerges as a Critical Technology for Smart Grids

ToUPS DR Program Beneficial for DSOs and Customers

Smart Grids Implementation Augurs Well for Residential DRMS Market

Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for Ensuring Power Supply during Outages

Use of Big Data Analytics by Utilities to Benefits Analytical and Behavioral DSM

Surging Demand for DRMS from Electric Utilities Worldwide to Boost Market Expansion

Changing Electricity Demand Dynamics Compel Utilities to Adopt DRMS

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

DR Resources Play a Critical Part in Stabilizing Electricity Supply for Utility and Grid Operator

DR Reduces Need for Investments into New Power Generation and Grid Infrastructure

Differentiation in Service Offerings: A Major Benefit with DR Services

DR Promises to Curtail Unnecessary Expenditure on New Distribution Grid Infrastructure

Enhancing Profitability of DR on the Small-Scale

Incentives for Electricity-usage Curtailments to Boost Penetration in Industrial, Commercial, and Residential Sectors

Commercial Buildings Offer Huge Market Potential for Demand Response

Residential Sector to Exhibit Fastest Growth in the Near Term

Inevitable Shift to Intermittent Renewable Sources of Energy Drives Demand for DRMS

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 & 2040)

Increasing Establishment of Microgrids to Spur Demand for DRMS

Anticipated Surge in EV Usage Presents DR as a Vital System to Ensure Load Balance

Global Sales of BEVs and PHEVs (in Thousands) for 2015 to 2021

Automated Demand Response Management Systems Market: Poised for Growth

DR Innovations & Advancements Spearhead Market Growth

Stricter Regulations and Climate-Change Policies Post COVID-19 to Boost DRMS Market

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/ Countries

Multiple Benefits Driving Participation of Load Aggregators in the DR Market

Favorable Demographic & Urbanization Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

