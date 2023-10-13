U.S. Holds a Market Value of $2.3 Billion in 2022, While China's Market is Expected to Grow Significantly to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments, valued at US$7.5 billion in 2022, is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating it will reach US$15.6 billion by 2030, boasting a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the analysis period of 2022-2030. Digital Oscilloscopes and Extension-Based T&M Instruments are among the key segments driving this expansion.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Digital Oscilloscopes Leading Growth: Digital Oscilloscopes are expected to record an impressive CAGR of 8.4%, reaching a market value of US$3 billion by the end of the analysis period. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for precise measurement and analysis of electronic signals.

Extension-Based T&M Instruments on the Rise: The Extension-Based T&M Instruments segment is estimated to grow at an even higher CAGR of 12.4% for the next eight years. This growth is driven by advancements in technology that require more specialized testing and measurement tools.

U.S. Market Valued at $2.3 Billion: The General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments market in the United States is estimated to be valued at US$2.3 billion in 2022, reflecting the country's robust technological infrastructure.

China's Prominent Growth: China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to experience substantial growth, with a projected market size of US$2.2 billion by 2030, fueled by increased technological adoption and investment.

Global Competitive Landscape: The report features 221 key competitors in the General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments market, including industry leaders such as Keysight Technologies, Tektronix, and Fluke Corporation.

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with recovery expected in the coming years. Despite challenges such as uncertainty related to the war in Ukraine and persistent inflation in developing countries, governments are making efforts to stabilize their economies. The rise of new technologies, including AI, machine learning, cloud computing, and quantum technologies, is expected to drive significant incremental growth and value to global GDP.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession; Living with COVID-19, the New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Growth in Manufacturing Sector to Drive the Demand for Electronic T&M Instruments

Global PMI Index Points: Jan 2020 to Jan 2022

Pandemic Impact on General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments

Competitive Scenario

What Does it Take To Survive in the Marketplace?

Manufacturers Resort to Product Commoditization

Harnessing the Internet: A Necessity

Application-Specific Functionality Gains Traction as a Competitive Ploy

Focus on Key Growth Areas

Pressure to Prune Down Costs & Increase Production Turnover Intensifies

Manufacturers Pushed Against the Wall to Make All the Right Cuts

Outsourcing of Testing Services Compels T&M Instrument Manufacturers to Focus on Service Providers as Key Customer Segment

General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Market Share Statistics

Global Oscilloscopes Market Share Breakdown of Leading Players for 2022

Global Digital Storage Oscilloscopes Market Share Breakdown by Competitor: 2022

Electronic Counters Market Worldwide: Market Share Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players for 2022

Global Logic Analyzers Market Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) by Company for 2022

Global Network Analyzers Market Revenue Breakdown (in %) by Leading Competitors: 2022

Global Spectrum Analyzers Market Revenue Share Breakdown by Company: 2022

Global Power Meters Market Share Breakdown (in %) by Company for 2022

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments: Indispensable for Validation of Performance and Functioning of Electronic Products

Despite Market Maturity, New Wave of Technologies and Next Generation Products Propel Growth in Electronics T&M Instruments Market

Global Test & Measurement Instruments Market by Product (in %) for 2022 and 2025

General Purpose Electronics T&M Market Poised for Healthy Growth

Developing Markets Continue to be Hotspots for Growth

Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for T&M Instruments Market in Developing Countries

General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments: Product Overview

Types of General Purpose Electronic T&M Instruments

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

General Purpose Electronic Test and Measurement Instruments Significance in Range of Industries

Signal Generators: Multifunctional, Compact Signal Generators Remain Indispensable for Test Engineers

RF Signal Generators: Significant Growth in Store

Defense Systems Drive Demand for Microwave Signal Generators

Complex Modulation through Arbitrary Signal Generators

Signal Generators Innovations in the Recent Past

Rohde & Schwartz Launches RF/Microwave Signal Generators

Arbitrary Microwave Signal Generators from Astronics and Tektronix

Saelig's RF Signal Generators

Keysight's M9383A PXIe Microwave Signal Generator

Signal Hound's VSG25A Vector Signal Generator

RIGOL Launches New RF Signal Generators

Anritsu's MG3690C Analog Signal Generator

Multifunctional Signal Instruments Gain Traction

Software Solutions for Signal Generators

Oscilloscopes: The Largest Revenue Contributor

Developing Markets: A Lucrative Market to Mine

Digital and PC-Based Oscilloscopes to Replace Analog Versions

High-end Oscilloscopes Witnesses High Growth

DSOs: Striving to Keep Up with Demanding End-User Specifications

Product Innovations & Technology Developments: Spearheading Growth in Oscilloscopes Market

Ongoing Developments to Add Exciting Features to Oscilloscope Technology

Scope Probes Witness Notable Developments

Appetite for New Technologies on the Rise

Higher Bandwidth Oscilloscopes Rise in Popularity

Sophisticated Analyzers in Waveform Equipment

Multimeters Market: Stable Growth Prospects

Digital Multimeters: Strong Demand from End-User Industries Bolsters Market

Spectrum Analyzers See Steady Growth in Demand Patterns

Spectrum Analyzers Leapfrog to New End-Use Applications

RF Spectrum Analyzers Gain Traction in the Communications Industry

Real-Time Spectrum Analyzers: The Need of the Hour

Development of Value-Added Spectrum Analyzers

Spectrum Analyzers to Benefit from Increased Emphasis on EMC Testing

Extension Based T&M Instruments Market: A Review

Open Architecture Concept: A Boon for the VXI and PXI Test Instruments

VXI Instruments: Market Prospects

Memories and Onboard DSPs Enhance VXI Card Capabilities

Global VXI Test and Measurement Equipment Market Revenue Share Breakdown by Product Segment for 2022

PXI Test Instruments: A Market Insight

PXI Express

Global PXI Test and Measurement Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2022

Network Analyzers Market: An Overview

Broadband Millimeter-Wave Network Analyzer for Boosting Measurement Performance

Logic Analyzers Market

Steady Growth of Calibration and Repair Services

Big Data Analytics Solutions and Services

R&D in Electronic T&M Instruments Market over the Years

Cost-Effective and High Performance Instruments: Essential for Manufacturing Applications

Software Upgrades: A Strategy to Extend Useful Life of Instruments

Expanding IoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects for Test & Measurement Equipment

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Opportunity Indicator: Global Spending (In US$ Billion) on IoT for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2024

Renting, Leasing or Purchasing: A Strategic View

High Acquisition Costs Driving Manufacturers to Offer Mixed Bag of Purchase Options to Customers

Steady Continuation of the Shift from Analog to Digital Instruments

Interops Gaining Traction

Modular Instruments to Drive Growth in T&M Equipment Market

Demand for Portability to Boost Market for Wireless Test Equipment among Device Manufacturers

Rise in Demand for Multi-Functional Test Equipment

Government Regulations Governing Power Quality Standards to Drive Demand for T&M

IP Standardization for Shorter Product Cycles

DSL Technologies Keep T&M Equipment Manufacturers on their Toes

Bluetooth Standard Influences Test Equipment Design

Efforts to Roll Out 5G Networks Raises Demand for T&M Instruments

5G Network Deployments: Opportunities for Electronic Test & Measurement Instruments Market

Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology: 2019 and 2025

Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Breakdown by End-User (in %) for 2020

5G Testing Equipment Market in North America by Equipment Type (in %) for 2020

COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G

Product/Technology Innovations to Take Center Stage

Select Innovations & Advancements

End-Users Make Test an Integral Part of Production Processes

Chip Industry Makes Use of Cell-Aware ATPG for Detecting Faults within Cells

Modularity Becoming Inevitable Feature in Handheld Testers

Hybrid Metrology Approach Gains Traction

Cable Industry Embraces the Proactive Network Maintenance Approach

Test and Measurement Equipment Industry Leverages the Cloud

Communications Industry: The Largest End-Use Market for T&M Instruments

Soaring Data Traffic and Network Enhancements Drive Demand for Testing Equipment

Global Mobile Data Traffic in Exabytes per Month for the Period 2017-2022

Global Mobile Data Traffic by Geographic Region (in %) for 2019 and 2022

Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Device Type (in %) for 2016, 2018 and 2020

Rise in LTE & LTE-Advanced Network Launches to Boost Market in Short to Medium Term Period

4G Network Connections as % of Total Mobile Connections by Region for 2019 and 2025

Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well for T&M Equipment Market

Advent of New Wi-Fi Standards Fuel Demand for Innovative Wireless Testing Devices

Electronic Test Equipment Market for Aerospace & Defense Industry

Military & Defense: A Market Laden with Tremendous Potential

Spending Patterns in the Defense Sector to Strengthen Growth Prospects

Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2020

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2020

Technology Trends in T&M Instruments Market for A&D Industry

mmWave

Modular Solutions

New Radio and Radars

5G

NewSpace

Handheld/Portable Testers

A&D Organizations Use T&M Capabilities in Multiple Domains

Cybersecurity

Weapon Systems

Missile Defense Systems

Satellites

Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Offers Plenty of Opportunities for T&M Instruments

Consumer Mobile Device Manufacturing: An Excellent Commercial Opportunity

Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones Sets the Platform for T&M Instruments Market

Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Surging Smartphone Penetration: Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the Period 2018-2022

Projected Rise in Demand for and Production of Automotive Electronics to Sustain Demand for T&M Instruments

Global Automobile Production (in Million Units): 2015-2021

Global Automobile Sales (in 'Million Units): 2015-2021

Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in Cars: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Factors Influencing Adoption of T&M Instruments in Automotive Industry

Real-Time Measurements

Life Sciences: Potential for T&M Instruments Market

Major Challenges

Used T&M Instruments Gains Prominence, Hurting Market Prospects for New Products

Renting and Leasing of Test and Measurement Equipment, Denting Market Prospects for New Test & Measurement Equipment

Automated Testing Equipment & Virtual Instruments: Emerging Competition?

The Complex Hue of New Genre T&M Equipment Requirements

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

