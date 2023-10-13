Avalanche Airbags Market is Predicted to Reach USD 134.4 million by 2031, Expanding at a 4.9% CAGR: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global avalanche airbags market is likely to develop at a 4.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 134.4 million by 2031 . Significant growth in outdoor activities such as skiing, snowboarding, and snowmobiling globally is propelling market statistics. Outdoor activities like these are increasing the demand for avalanche airbags and consequently fueling the market growth. Avalanche airbags are designed to reduce the risk of burial in an avalanche and increase the chances of survival.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=80607

Customers prefer safety airbags and products including avalanche beacons, avalanche probes, and avalanche shovels to enhance their outdoor experience. Hence, the increasing number of ski resorts as well as growing recreational activities in snow-covered areas are likely to drive market expansion.

Avalanche airbags are also becoming increasingly popular among professionals in the field such as avalanche rescuers and ski patrollers. These airbags are designed to provide a greater degree of protection than traditional avalanche safety equipment and can be used to help avoid or mitigate the effects of an avalanche.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The avalanche airbags market reached US$ 87.8 million in 2022.

North America is the leading avalanche airbags market.

Europe followed by North America holds a notable share in the avalanche airbags market due to the popularity of skiing activities in the region.

Based on product type, Canister-based airbags are performing well in the market.

Global Avalanche Airbags Market- Key Trends

Manufacturers are focused on introducing low-profile and lightweight designs. The purpose behind it is to make such safety devices practical and improve user comfort.

Trigger mechanisms to deploy avalanche airbags are refined for easy use as well as reliability. This includes various options to pull force to ensure that users can activate the system efficiently and quickly.

Winter sports are becoming increasingly popular among the leisurely and adventurous alike. Demand for snow-based activities has been rising steadily across the globe. This surge in popularity is positively impacting the global avalanche airbags market growth.



Regional Landscape of the Avalanche Airbags Market

North America is expected to account for the leading share in the forthcoming years as per the avalanche airbags market forecast. The regional growth is due to a combination of factors such as an increase in awareness about the importance of avalanche airbags for preventing burial in snow slides, growth in participation in snow sports, and a rise in the availability of avalanche airbags in the region.

The development of lightweight and user-friendly avalanche airbags and the increase in the number of safety courses offered by ski resorts are also creating lucrative opportunities for the players in the avalanche airbag market in North America.

Avalanche airbags market share in Europe is likely to increase notably during the projection period. Growing awareness about the safety benefits of avalanche airbags among sportspersons is fueling the market dynamics of the region.

The rise in popularity of skiing and snowboarding activities and the increase in the trend of using avalanche airbags to ensure safety in extreme winter sports are also projected to augment avalanche airbag market growth in Europe in the near future.

Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=80607

Competitive Landscape

The global market is highly competitive comprising several international and regional players. Key manufacturers of avalanche bags are investing in research and development and merger and acquisition activities to expand their customer base.

Industry players emphasize implementing effective strategies, and novel product launches to strengthen their position in the global market. They also aim to follow A few leading companies operating in the avalanche airbags market are

ABS

Arc'tyerx

Backcountry Access

Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd

Mammut Sports Group AG

NIC IMPEX

ORTOVOX

Osprey Packs, Inc.

SCOTT Sports SA

The North Face

Key Developments

ABS introduced a new EasyTech avalanche airbag on September 21, 2022 . A key benefit of the new mechanical system is the problem-free and uncomplicated test initiation. Customers can use the new EasyTech airbag to get a safe feeling in the event of an emergency.

A key benefit of the new mechanical system is the problem-free and uncomplicated test initiation. Customers can use the new EasyTech airbag to get a safe feeling in the event of an emergency. Arc’teryx Equipment partnered with ORTOVOX on February 09, 2022, to develop avalanche airbag technology. The resulting LiTRIC technology is lightweight, intuitive, and reliable. It enables both companies to produce airbag systems that weigh just 2.4 pounds (pack weight not included) with an electronic system run by supercapacitors and a long-lasting lithium-ion battery. It allows at least 60 hours of continuous operation and a minimum of two inflations.

Avalanche Airbags Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Beacons

Airbags Canister-based Airbags Fan-based Airbags



By Size

Below 25 liters

Between 25 Liters and 35 liters

Above 35 Liters



By Application

Skiing

Climbing

Hiking

Snowboarding

Split Boarding

Snowmobiling

Others (Ski Touring, etc.)



By Price

Below US$ 500

US$ 500 - US$ 800

Above US$ 800



By Distribution Channel

Online E-Commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Supermarkets / Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Others (Retail Stores, etc.)





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

South America



Place an Order Copy of Avalanche Airbags Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=80607<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com