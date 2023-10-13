Gamer Pakistan Subsidiary K2 Gamer Announces First Major Sponsorship from 313 Mobiles for Super Mega Pakistan Universities Esports Championship 2023

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ: GPAK), an early-stage technology and esports company focused on game development and in-game AI community engagement, and organizing esports events in Pakistan, today announced subsidiary K2 Gamer received its first major sponsorship from 313 Mobiles Company Kot Adu, Multan (“313 Mobiles”), a leading mobile phone retailer in Pakistan, for the Super Mega Pakistan Universities Esports Championship 2023 taking place October to December, 2023 at conferences across Pakistan.



K2 Gamer is dedicated to promoting esports growth in Pakistan and organizes and hosts esports events for schools, colleges, universities, and professional gamers. The company’s Super Mega Pakistan Universities Esports Championship 2023 is a major development for the esports industry in Pakistan. The championship is expected to attract the best gamers from across the higher education institutions of Pakistan and help to further develop the esports Ecosystem and community in the country. The championship is scheduled to take place from October to December 2023 across Pakistan in four zones: East, West, North, and South, each with four conferences, totaling 16 conferences.

"We are grateful to 313 Mobiles for sponsoring K2 Gamer’s Super Mega Pakistan Universities Esports Championship 2023,” said Muhammad Jamal Qureshi, CEO of K2 Gamer, a subsidiary of Gamer Pakistan. “This championship is a significant step toward recognizing the potential of esports in Pakistan. It's not just about gaming, it's about fostering talent, providing opportunities, and promoting a healthy esports ecosystem and competitive spirit among the youth of Pakistan. Esports has gained global recognition, and its official acknowledgment by the Ministry of Science and Technology in 2020 underlines its importance in skill development and career opportunities. Promoting esports can lead to international recognition for Pakistan, potentially attracting international tournaments and drawing global attention to the nation's gaming talent. We believe this championship will usher in a new era of competition and recognition for the 36.8 million gamers in Pakistan.”

Usman Maqsood, CEO of 313 Mobiles Kot Adu, added, “We are honored to announce our sponsorship for this exciting championship. Esports is a rapidly growing industry, and we believe in fostering talent at the grassroots level. This partnership with K2 Gamer is just the beginning of an incredible adventure for us and for Pakistan's esports community."

About K2 Gamer

K2GAMER is a registered entity dedicated to promoting esports growth in Pakistan. The company was founded in 2022 and is headquartered in Nowsher, Pakistan. K2GAMER organizes and hosts esports events for schools, colleges, universities, and professional gamers. The company is also involved in developing and marketing esports products and services. K2 GAMER is a 90% owned subsidiary of Gamer Pakistan.

About 313 Mobiles Kot Adu

313 Mobiles Kot Adu is a leading mobile phone retailer in Pakistan. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Kot Adu, Punjab. 313 Mobiles offers a wide range of mobile phones, accessories, and services. The company is committed to providing its customers with the best possible shopping experience.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ: GPAK), is an esports event development and product marketing company that was founded in November 2021 to create college, inter-university and professional esports events for all genders in Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan believes it is rapidly becoming the premiere university esports partner for secondary education institutions in Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan creates the formats and events to provide a competitive environment in which to unearth and nurture budding esports talent at the collegiate level. Operations are conducted through its subsidiary, K2 Gamer (PVT) Ltd., and affiliate Elite Sports Pakistan Pvt. Ltd. For more information visit www.gamerpakistan.com.

