PMI Unveils Exclusive Insights: Thermoelectric Generators Market Hits US$ 2.3 billion by 2032 Milestone with Impressive CAGR of 10.9% Growth

Covina, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermoelectric generators (TEGs) are devices that convert heat into electricity using the Seebeck effect, a phenomenon where a temperature difference between the two sides of a thermoelectric material generates an electric voltage. TEGs consist of thermoelectric materials sandwiched between a hot heat source and a cold heat sink. When heat flows from the hot side to the cold side, it creates a voltage potential and generates electrical power.

Thermoelectric Generators Market play a critical role in providing power for space missions and remote satellites. Advances in TEG technology can contribute to space exploration efforts. As industries and governments worldwide emphasize energy efficiency and waste heat recovery, thermoelectric generators offer a clean and sustainable solution for converting waste heat into electricity.

Recent Key Highlights of Thermoelectric Generators Market:

In January 2023, Global Power Technologies Launched Sentinel Thermoelectric Generator, an Ultra-Reliable Power Source for Low Power Applications. The Sentinel is a HAZLOC-approved, extremely low-maintenance power source for essential equipment that can deliver up to 8W DC of continuous power.

Thermoelectric Generators Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Energy Efficiency: Growing emphasis on sustainable energy solutions boosts demand for energy-efficient technologies like thermoelectric generators. Technological Advancements and Miniaturization: Ongoing innovations in thermoelectric materials and technology enhance generator efficiency.

Demand rises due to applications in small electronic devices, IoT, wearables, and sensors. Automotive and Industrial Applications: Automotive sector explores thermoelectric tech for waste heat recovery, driving market growth.

Industrial applications in manufacturing and power plants further contribute to market expansion. Government Support and Environmental Concerns: Supportive policies and regulations promote clean energy technologies, encouraging adoption.

Environmental concerns drive the development of sustainable and eco-friendly thermoelectric solutions. Competition, Collaboration, and Global Expansion: Intense market competition stimulates continuous innovation among key players.

Collaborations between companies, research institutions, and governments foster innovation.

Market expands globally, with emerging economies investing in thermoelectric technology.

Report Scope:

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 0.76 billion in 2022 Projected Market Size in 2032 US$ 2.3 billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.9% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2022-2032 Key Segment By Source, By Temperature, By Wattage, By Material, By Component, By End User Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Thermo Electric Company, Inc

Alphabet Energy

Gentherm

Evident Thermoelectrics

II-VI Marlow, Inc.

green TEG AG

Romny Scientific, Inc.

Perpetua Power Source Technologies, Inc.

Ferrotec Corporation

Laird Technologies, Inc.

Analyst View –

TEGs are becoming more effective and affordable as a result of ongoing research and development into thermoelectric materials and device design. A significant driver is the creation of new materials with enhanced thermoelectric characteristics. TEGs are used to power implantable sensors and medical equipment, lowering the frequency of battery changes and enhancing patient care.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the current market size and share of the Thermoelectric Generators Market? What is the projected market size by 2032? What is the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period (2022-2032)? What are the key growth factors driving the Thermoelectric Generators Market? Which segments are considered in the report? Which companies are prominent players in the Thermoelectric Generators Market? What regions are included in the report's analysis?

