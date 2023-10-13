U.S. Chloroform Market Valued at $2.1 Billion in 2022, China Expected to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chloroform - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Chloroform, valued at US$7.3 billion in 2022, is anticipated to experience consistent growth, reaching an estimated size of US$9.7 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% during the analysis period of 2022-2030. The Technical segment is expected to lead this expansion with a projected CAGR of 4.2%.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Technical Segment on the Rise: The Technical segment is projected to record a strong CAGR of 4.2%, reaching US$3.5 billion by the end of the analysis period. This growth is attributed to the increasing applications of chloroform in various industries. Steady Growth in the Alcohol Stabilized Segment: The Alcohol Stabilized segment is estimated to grow at a steady CAGR of 2.9% over the next eight years. This segment continues to find its place in specific applications within the market. U.S. Market Estimated at $2.1 Billion: The Chloroform market in the United States is estimated at US$2.1 billion in 2022, showcasing the country's significant presence in the industry. China's Prominent Growth: China, the world's second-largest economy, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%, reaching a projected market size of US$1.7 billion by 2030, driven by industrial expansion and increased demand. Global Competitive Landscape: The report features 59 key competitors in the Chloroform market, including prominent companies such as BASF SE, Ineos Group Ltd., and SRF Limited.

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with recovery expected in the coming years. Despite challenges such as uncertainty related to the war in Ukraine and inflation concerns, governments are working to stabilize their economies. The rise of new technologies, including AI, machine learning, cloud computing, and renewables, is expected to drive significant incremental growth and value to global GDP.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Chloroform: Market Outlook

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

Inflationary Pressures Impact Global Economy

Russia-Ukraine War Impact

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Chemical Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Chloroform Price Trends in 2022

Chloroform US$ Price Index: Jan 2020-Oct-2022

Competition

Chloroform - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Chloroform

Historical Perspective

Production Technologies

Sources of Chloroform in the Hydrologic System

Key Applications of Chloroform

Banned Applications of Chloroform

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Chloroform Finds Wider Use as an Intermediate in Manufacture of Fluorocarbons & Refrigerants

HCFC Phase Out Programs Impact Demand for Chloroform for Refrigerant Manufacture

Sustained Demand for Chloroform as a Solvent Propels Market Prospects

Global Solvents Market by Product Segment (in %) for 2021

PTFE Polymers Production: A Prominent End-Use Market for Chloroform

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market (in US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Growing Demand for Agrochemicals Bodes Well for Market Growth

Rise in Demand for Chloroform from Biotechnology Sectors

Phenol-Chloroform Extraction: A Preferred Technique to Extract Nucleic Acids

Methyl Chloroform Market: Growing Use as Industrial Solvent Boosts Outlook

Firefighting Applications Sustain Demand for Chloroform

Novel Applications Aid Growth Prospects

The Rise and Fall of Use of Chloroform as an Anesthetic

Criminal Use of Chloroform Emerges as a Major Concern

Harmful Effects of Chloroform on Human Body and Environment: A Key Market Challenge

Chloroform Poses New Threat to Ozone Recovery

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

