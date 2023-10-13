New to The Street Airs Televised Corporate Interviews Episodes 521 and 522 as Sponsored Programming on Bloomberg TV and The Fox Business Network

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street , an FMW Media business show production, will air its corporate interviews, episodes 521 and 522, as Sponsored Programming on Bloomberg TV and FOX Business Network .



Bloomberg TV airs Episode 521 as a sponsored programming Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET, featuring the following five (5) Corporate Guests:

1). Biopharmaceutical – Vincerx Pharma, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: VINC) ($VINC) interview with Alex Seelenberger , Chief Financial Officer.

2). Air Travel Electrification – Surf Air Mobility, Inc.'s (NYSE: SRFM) ($SRFM) interviews with Stan Little, Chief Executive Officer, and Sudhin Shahani, Founder .

3). Pet Health – PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interviews with John Lai, CEO & President, and Judd Spodek, Owner/Trainer, Sit Happens, Inc.

4). "Breaking it Down" Segment -TV Host Ana Berry with Jacob Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) ($MGRX).

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) ( Sekur® ).

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, New to The Street airs TV Host Jane King's interview with Alex Seelenberger, Chief Financial Officer of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINC) ($VINC). As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company, Vincerx leverages its oncology expertise, focusing on developing new and advanced novel cancer drugs. Chemotherapies and radiation treatments are incredibly harmful to patients trying to beat cancer. These historical treatments come with many harmful toxic side effects where patients weigh the options over quality of life or life itself. Alex informs viewers about an upcoming class of drug treatments called antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). These drugs target cancer, attaching and killing those cells. Unfortunately, FDA-approved ADCs in the marketplace still have risks, where toxicity still occurs, killing and destroying good cells/tissues. Vincerx's world-class management and scientific teams with decades of experience, numerous drug approvals, and regulatory expertise are developing next-generation ADCs that aggressively attack targeted cancer cells but dramatically diminish toxicity and healthy cell/tissue destructions. The Company's drug pipeline includes ADCs and small molecule drug conjugate (SMDC), all under development to combat different cancers with expected positive life-changing results for cancer patients. VIP236, an SMDC under development for treating advanced/metastatic solid tumors, has shown great lab results, and the developmental drug is in FDA Phase I clinical trial. Management expects data from the clinical to be forthcoming in 2024. Management recently entered an FDA Phase I clinical on VIP943 , an ADC for treating certain types of leukemia, and they expect the published results of the study to come sometime in 2024. The Company is developing VIP924, a treatment for multiple malignancies, and VIP512, a combination drug agent. Vincerx Pharma is aggressively addressing the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through novel and innovative drug treatments. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Vincerx Pharma, Inc. - https://vincerx.com/ . The interview will air as a sponsored programming on Bloomberg TV, episode 521, Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET.

Stan Little, Chief Executive Officer, and Sudhin Shahani, Founder of Surf Air Mobility, Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) ($SRFM), are with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. From the New York Stock Exchange Studio , viewers learn about the Company's regional airline business and its development and commercialization of electrified aircraft. With on-demand and scheduled services, SRFM provides affordable air travel to approximately 500,000 passengers yearly. Stan informs viewers that its current mobility platforms can offer cost-effective flights, some as low as $99. Management believes its fully electric and hybrid-electric aircraft will be available within three years , flying passengers in regional markets. Sudhin explains how the Company's engineering team can convert news and used Cessna turbo-prop planes into electrified aircraft. The US has over 5,000 smaller regional public airports, but only 30 airports account for 70% of airline traffic. Management sees a large, underserved regional market that can greatly benefit from its current air mobility platforms and create an efficient and affordable green regional flying experience. SRFM has a solid speed-to-market input from converting existing aircraft to its electrified powertrain. Other air-transport products, including vertical lift crafts, have long lead times, certification issues, and other regulator factors before marketability. Another competitive advantage is that SRFM has a pilot training program, graduating FAA-certified pilots for their platforms and large commercial airlines. Surf Air Mobility, Inc. aims to be a future leader in regional cost-effective electric air travel. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Surf Air Mobility, Inc. - https://www.surfair.com/ . The interview will air as sponsored programming on Bloomberg TV, episode 521, Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET, and on the FOX Business Network, episode 522, October 15, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.

John Lai, PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) CEO/President, and Judd Spodek, Owner/Trainer, Sit Happens, Inc. talk on location with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. PETV's patented product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , gives veterinarians a tool to help pet owners manage their pets' osteoarthritis and joint-related ailments. John informs viewers that in October 2022, the Spryng product was in fifty (50) clinics in a handful of states, but in July 2023, the product is available in five hundred (500) clinics in 49 states. The equine marketplace is the most extensive consumer of the product, but K-9 and feline treatment use is rising. The Company has several studies pending. Once data is available, the Company's sales/marketing team will have more data to approach more veterinarians. The FDA designated the animal product as a device, and it has proven efficacy and safety. Judd Spodek, Owner/Trainer of Sit Happens, Inc., a dog training company in New York City/Long Island, shares his experience with Spryng on his elderly 15-year-old dog, Joey. After consulting with the dog's veterinarian and exhausting all other ineffective options, the vet told Judd about PETV's Spryng. They injected his dog, and within a few days, the results were terrific, with the dog walking again with apparently no pain or discomfort. Judd is telling all his clients and others about PETV's Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, especially with owners whose pets are showing lameness and other joint problems. Viewers can learn more about PetVivo Cares , a non-profit organization that helps pets suffering from pain and lameness in their joints. John says to follow the Company's progress on its social media sites and to receive news and updates from the website, https://petvivo.com/ . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ & Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ . The interview will air as sponsored programming on Bloomberg TV, episode 521, Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET, and on the FOX Business Network, episode 522, October 15, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.

"Breaking it Down" Segment, hosted by Ana Berry, welcomes Jacob Cohen , Chief Executive Officer of Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) ($MGRX) ("MangoRX"). MangoRx is a Company that focuses on developing, marketing, and selling various men's health and wellness products through its telemedicine platform. Jacob explains what differentiates the MangoRx product from competitors in treating erectile dysfunction (ED). Using a combination of Sildenafil (Viagra) or Tadalafil (Cialis), oxytocin, and L-Arginine amino acid, Mango absorbs immediately under the tongue. In most uses, this absorption can provide immediate results for ED patients. The Company's product line, Mango, is a play on words - "Man Go," focusing on providing health and wellness so a man can be the best in bed, boardroom, and gym. Men's health and wellness market is a growing $4B marketplace, and unfortunately, younger men are experiencing ED issues. Management is aggressively marketing Mango to the younger demographic using digital marketing and influencers. Jacob says that using Mango can change oneself from erectile dysfunction to erectile "Function," boasting confidence and self-esteem. The Company's marketing slogan, "Make America Hard Again," is gaining lots of traction and popularity, and the website, https://makeamericahardagain.com/ , offers hats, tee-shirts, water bottles, and other products to promote and raise awareness about ED. Jacob informs viewers that investors become customers, and customers become investors, an excellent marketing relationship for MangoRx. The Company expects to see continued growth upwardly now and throughout 2024. Mango is available online at www.mangorx.com . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Mangoceuticals, Inc. - www.mangorx.com . The interview will air on Bloomberg TV, episode 521, on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET, sponsored programming.

New to The Street airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" with Internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) and TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. The segment's topic is about US regulatory agencies fining banks and other financial institutions millions of dollars for bank privacy violations. Under the US regulation, financial entities cannot communicate with clients and their employees using non-secure, open text and email platforms. A recent US SEC probe discovered financial institutions using WhatsApp to communicate private banking matters. Fines can be up to $50M per occurrence using non-secure E-communication platforms. With the Chat-by-Invite feature, Sekur.com's SekurMessenger and SekurMail services can give an immediate and cost-effective solution. The financial entity can communicate to clients on Sekur's fully secure encrypted platform, archiving the E-communications. Clients receive an invite to communicate without downloading apps and can do so on Sekur's closed-loop platform. The SekurMessenger SMS platform is available in 83 countries, giving financial institutions protections under US laws when communicating with overseas clients. Sekur will offer its business enterprise solutions with enhanced features sometime in November 2023. For further cybersecurity protections, Alain recommends the Company's SekurVPN product, a virtual private network hosted on the Company's 100% owned servers located in Switzerland. SekurVPN subscribers will always appear as being in Switzerland, with web traffic never traced or information sold to 3rd parties. Anyone can use PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, a 15% savings monthly and yearly on all of Sekur's service plans ; the discount is good for five years. Located in Switzerland , a country with very tough privacy laws, Sekur Private Data Ltd. never tracks your devices, never sells data, doesn't use 3rd party platforms, and never asks for phone numbers. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekurvpn.com/ . "What is your privacy worth?" The interview will air as sponsored programming on Bloomberg TV, episode 521, Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET, and on the FOX Business Network, episode 522, Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talks with Grant Barra, Senior Vice-president of Operations, and Eddie Larson, Agency Partner of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI). From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, viewers get a comprehensive understanding of RELI's extremely competitive platform, which uses AI and automation to provide insurance products and services. As an exclusive partnering network that leverages advanced technological inputs, RELI can make the insurance sales process easier, faster, more efficient, and more competitive than the largest insurers. Grant introduces Eddie Larson, who discusses his professional career and why he moved his insurance business from a conventional, captive insurance platform to RELI. Over the last four years, RELI has helped Grant find cost-effective solutions for customers within his customers' price ranges and coverage needs. Under his old captive platforms, only about 20-25% of customers could get a needed insurance policy. Now, as an independent agency, using the RELI Exchange Partner Network, Eddie finds solutions for 90-95% of his customers. Grant says customer information inputs into the AI program propagates reliable and comprehensive insurance quotes. Customers can review multiple insurance quotes and decide on the best coverage. The more comparison quotes available, the more agents have a higher success rate on closing an insurance sale. Any insurance professional wanting to learn more can go to the Company's website and fill out a form, and a sales team professional will contact them. The on-screen QR code is available during the show: Reliance Global Group, Inc. - https://relianceglobalgroup.com/ . The interview will air on the FOX Business Network, episode 522, on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET, sponsored programming.

