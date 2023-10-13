Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) Market Set to Soar to $5.54 Billion by 2028, Driven by Insatiable Demand for High-Bandwidth, Low-Power Memory Solutions

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid Memory Cube Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hybrid memory cube (HMC) market, which attained a size of US$ 1.27 billion in 2022, is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating it will reach US$ 5.54 billion by 2028. This anticipated expansion represents a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Several factors are driving this growth, including increased demand for high-bandwidth, low-power, and highly scalable memory solutions.

Hybrid Memory Cube: Paving the Way for High-Performance Computing

A hybrid memory cube (HMC) is a single package that houses dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) systems stacked together using through-silicon via (TSV) technology. HMC technology is transforming specialized high-performance computing and consumer electronics, including tablets and graphics cards. HMCs offer significant advantages, including improved bandwidth, reduced latency, enhanced power efficiency, smaller physical footprint, and built-in reliability, availability, and serviceability (RAS). As a result, HMCs find extensive applications in enterprise storage, telecommunications, and networking.

Market Trends and Drivers

The global HMC market is driven by several trends and factors:

Demand for High-Bandwidth and Low-Power Memory: There is a growing demand for memory solutions that offer high bandwidth, low power consumption, and scalability to efficiently process and store large amounts of data. Energy Efficiency: HMCs consume less energy per bit compared to traditional DRAM-based memory systems. This energy efficiency is particularly appealing in the context of big data applications, such as business analytics, scientific computing, and social networking. Mobility and Cloud Services: Increasing demand for mobility and cloud services is boosting the performance of networking systems. HMC technology plays a crucial role in enhancing networking capabilities and overall system performance. Telecommunications Advancements: The expansion of telecommunication technologies and rapid advancements in transmitting, switching, processing, analyzing, and retrieving information are creating opportunities for HMC adoption. Research and Development: Key market players are investing in research and development (R&D) to introduce improved HMC products. They are also focusing on strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions (M&A) to expand their market presence.

Market Segmentation

The global HMC market is segmented based on the following criteria:

Product Insights:

2GB

4GB

8GB

These categories represent different HMC memory capacities available in the market.

Application Insights:

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Accelerated Processing Unit (APU)

Field-programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Applications indicate the various computing components and systems where HMC technology is applied.

End Use Industry Insights:

Enterprise Storage

Telecommunications and Networking

Others

End-use industries highlight sectors where HMCs are widely adopted.

Regional Insights

The global HMC market exhibits strong growth across regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global HMC market include Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Arira Design Inc., Arm Limited, Fujitsu Limited, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Open-Silicon Inc. (SiFive Inc.), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corporation, and Xilinx Inc. These companies drive innovation through research and development, facility expansion, and strategic collaborations.

