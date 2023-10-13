Lithium's Versatility Powers Market Growth: Global Lithium Compound Market Reaches $5.4 Billion in 2022

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Compound Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lithium compound market, which attained a market size of US$ 5.4 billion in 2022, is on the trajectory of significant growth in the coming years. Industry analysts anticipate the market to surge to US$ 8.6 billion by 2028, demonstrating a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.22% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Lithium, a silver-white alkali metal extracted from ores and mineral springs, is a versatile element. It exists in various forms such as lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium concentrate, lithium metal, lithium chloride, butyllithium, and other lithium compounds. These compounds are integral to a wide range of industrial applications, including ceramics, nuclear materials, glass production, pharmaceuticals, and most notably, batteries.

Key Market Trends Driving Growth

Rise of Lithium-Ion Batteries : The increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in the automotive industry is a key driver. Lithium-ion batteries offer numerous advantages, including high energy density, long life cycle, low self-discharge rate, and rapid charging capability. They are extensively used in electric vehicles (EVs) and robots, contributing to market growth.

: The increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in the automotive industry is a key driver. Lithium-ion batteries offer numerous advantages, including high energy density, long life cycle, low self-discharge rate, and rapid charging capability. They are extensively used in electric vehicles (EVs) and robots, contributing to market growth. Consumer Electronics Demand : The demand for consumer electronics like mobile phones, cameras, laptops, and power tools, powered by lithium-ion batteries, is fueling market expansion.

: The demand for consumer electronics like mobile phones, cameras, laptops, and power tools, powered by lithium-ion batteries, is fueling market expansion. Glass and Ceramics Industry : Lithium compounds enhance product lifespan, increase surface tension, improve resistance to thermal shock, and enhance mechanical strength. Consequently, they find significant use in the glass and ceramics industry worldwide.

: Lithium compounds enhance product lifespan, increase surface tension, improve resistance to thermal shock, and enhance mechanical strength. Consequently, they find significant use in the glass and ceramics industry worldwide. Technological Advancements : Rapid technological advancements in high-efficiency battery manufacturing are driving market prospects.

: Rapid technological advancements in high-efficiency battery manufacturing are driving market prospects. Healthcare and Infrastructure: Increasing utilization of lithium compounds in the healthcare sector and substantial investments in infrastructure development further contribute to market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global lithium compound market is segmented based on types, end uses, and regions:

Types:

Lithium Carbonate

Lithium Hydroxide

Lithium Concentrate

Lithium Metal

Lithium Chloride

Butyllithium

Other Lithium Compounds

Currently, lithium carbonate holds the largest market share due to its extensive use in ceramics and glass production.

End Uses:

Batteries

Glass and Glass Ceramics

Automotive Parts

Greases

Metallurgy

Polymer

Air Treatment

Others

Lithium compounds are increasingly applied in batteries, particularly in the automotive sector.

Regions:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

The Asia Pacific region dominates the market, driven by the rising production of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market is detailed in the report, along with profiles of key players in the industry. Leading companies include SQM S.A., FMC Corporation, Orocobre Limited, Lithium Americas Corp., and Neometals Ltd.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What was the global lithium compound market size in 2022? What growth rate is expected in the global lithium compound market from 2023 to 2028? What impact has COVID-19 had on the global lithium compound market? What are the key drivers of the global lithium compound market? How is the global lithium compound market segmented by type? How is the global lithium compound market segmented by end use? Which regions are key in the global lithium compound market? Who are the major players in the global lithium compound market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $8.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

