Digital Twins in Healthcare Market to Surpass USD 3605.73 Million by 2030 on Account of Advancements in Medical Imaging Technology | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Based on the SNS Insider report, the Digital Twins in Healthcare Market reached an approximate value of USD 571.2 million in 2022, and it is anticipated to achieve a remarkable growth, reaching around USD 3605.73 million by 2030, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.9% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Digital twins in healthcare refer to utjvirtual replicas or simulations of physical healthcare systems, processes, or individual patients. This emerging technology leverages various data sources, including electronic health records (EHRs), medical imaging, wearable devices, and real-time monitoring systems, to create a comprehensive and dynamic digital representation. These digital twins can provide valuable insights and support a wide range of applications in healthcare, offering a holistic view of patient health, optimizing clinical workflows, and facilitating research and development efforts.

Market Analysis

The digital twins in healthcare market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by a variety of factors that are reshaping the healthcare industry. The rapid development of medical imaging technology, such as MRI, CT scans, and 3D ultrasound, has enabled the creation of highly detailed digital replicas of patients' anatomical structures. These digital replicas serve as the foundation for healthcare digital twins, facilitating accurate diagnosis, treatment planning, and surgical simulations. The shift towards personalized medicine requires a deeper understanding of individual patient characteristics and responses to treatment. Digital twins enable healthcare providers to create virtual representations of patients, allowing for more precise tailoring of treatment plans and medications to each patient's unique physiology. Surgeons are increasingly using digital twins for surgical planning and training. These virtual simulations allow surgeons to practice complex procedures, reduce risks, and optimize outcomes. Additionally, they can perform virtual surgeries to anticipate potential complications.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:

Atos

Dassault Systems (3DS System)

Microsoft

Philips Healthcare

Unlearn.AI, Inc.

PrediSurge

QiO Technologies

Verto Healthcare

ThoughWire

Fasttream Technologies

Twin Health and other players

Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 571.2 Mn Market Size by 2030 US$ 3605.73 Mn CAGR CAGR of 25.9 % From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Study

The drug discovery segment is set to dominate the digital twins in the healthcare market due to its potential to revolutionize drug development, improve treatment precision, reduce costs, harness data-driven insights, and adapt to new healthcare challenges. As this technology continues to mature, it will likely play a pivotal role in bringing safer and more effective medications to patients worldwide.

Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) are poised to dominate the market due to their extensive experience in clinical trials, data management capabilities, regulatory expertise, and industry partnerships. Their unique position as intermediaries between pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and research institutions positions them as key players in the digital transformation of healthcare.

Recent Developments

Stratasys and Silico have joined forces to revolutionize healthcare through their collaborative efforts on digital twin projects. This strategic partnership aims to bring innovative solutions to the forefront of the medical industry, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to improve patient care, streamline operations, and enhance medical research.

Accenture's recent investment in Virtonomy signals a significant step forward in the integration of digital twin technology within the medical technology sector. This strategic partnership is poised to revolutionize the way medical devices and technologies are developed, tested, and optimized.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The digital twins in healthcare market is experiencing a transformative wave, driven by a confluence of dynamic factors. One of the primary drivers propelling its growth is the pressing need for enhanced patient care and outcomes. Digital twins offer a real-time, comprehensive view of patients' health by replicating their physiological data and medical history, enabling healthcare providers to make more informed decisions and personalize treatments. Additionally, the advent of advanced technologies such as IoT devices, wearable sensors, and AI-powered analytics has empowered the development of more sophisticated digital twins, further fueling market growth. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital health solutions, underscoring the value of digital twins in remote patient monitoring and diagnosis. However, this burgeoning market faces several challenges, including concerns about data security and privacy, interoperability issues among healthcare systems, and the high cost of implementing digital twin technology. Moreover, regulatory hurdles and the need for skilled personnel to manage and interpret the complex data generated by digital twins pose additional barriers to widespread adoption. Furthermore, the threat of cyberattacks and data breaches remains a significant concern, given the sensitivity of healthcare data.

Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Key Segmentation

By Type

Process & System Digital Twin

Product Digital Twin

By Application

Asset And Process Management

Personalized Medicine

Drug Discovery

Others

By End-use

Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

Hospitals And Clinics

Research & Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Key Regional Developments

North America leads in the adoption of digital twins in healthcare, with a strong focus on personalized medicine and patient-centric care. Major healthcare institutions and tech companies collaborate to develop advanced digital twin solutions, while regulatory bodies like the FDA work on establishing guidelines. The market is driven by a robust healthcare infrastructure and significant investments in research and development. The UK has been actively investing in digital health initiatives, including digital twins. The National Health Service (NHS) is at the forefront of implementing digital twin technology to optimize patient care pathways, reduce costs, and enhance clinical outcomes. European nations like Germany and France are also making substantial progress.

Impact of Recession on Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Growth

The impact of a recession on the digital twins in healthcare market is a complex interplay of reduced investment, cost-saving opportunities, increased emphasis on remote healthcare, and a heightened focus on public health preparedness. While the short-term effects may be challenging, the long-term outlook for digital twins in healthcare remains promising, driven by the industry's need for efficiency, resilience, and innovation. Adaptation and flexibility in business strategies will be key for stakeholders in this sector to navigate the challenges posed by economic downturns.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Digital Twins in Healthcare Market, By Type

9. Digital Twins in Healthcare Market, By Application

10. Digital Twins in Healthcare Market, By End-use

11. Regional Analysis

12 Company Profile

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Use Case and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

