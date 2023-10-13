Food Segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 5.6% in the Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate Market through 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.9 billion in 2023, driven by the clean-label emulsification. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 5.8% between 2023 and 2033, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 3.3 billion by 2033.



One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market is the increasing consumption of functional beverages, including protein shakes and nutritional drinks, which are incorporating HDP to improve texture and stability while meeting clean-label requirements.

The dairy and dairy alternatives sector presents opportunities for HDP as it can enhance the texture, mouthfeel, and stability of products like yogurts, creams, and milk substitutes. The pet food industry is experiencing growth, and HDP can be used to improve the texture and quality of pet food formulations.

The meat processing industry is adopting clean-label ingredients, and HDP can be applied to meat products to enhance texture and stability while meeting clean-label criteria. Frozen foods often require ingredients that maintain quality during freezing and thawing. HDP can contribute to texture and quality preservation in frozen food products.

Foodservice providers may seek HDP solutions tailored to their specific menu items, offering opportunities for HDP suppliers to provide customized formulations. Ongoing research and development efforts can lead to the discovery of new applications for HDP in various food and beverage segments, opening doors to innovative product development.

Health-conscious consumers are looking for clean-label ingredients in nutritional and dietary products. HDP can be used to meet texture and stability requirements in these formulations. Exploring international markets with diverse dietary preferences can be an avenue for HDP manufacturers to expand their customer base.

The growing focus on health and wellness is driving the demand for clean-label ingredients like HDP, as it can be used to improve the nutritional profile of food products. HDP can serve as an allergen-free alternative to certain food ingredients, catering to individuals with food allergies and intolerances.

The increasing popularity of plant-based and vegan products is creating opportunities for HDP to enhance the texture and stability of these offerings, including plant-based dairy alternatives and meat substitutes.

HDP can be incorporated into functional snacks, such as protein bars and energy snacks, to provide texture and stability while aligning with clean-label trends. The market for gluten-free foods continues to expand, and HDP can play a role in providing texture and stability to gluten-free products, such as baked goods and pasta.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market was valued at US$ 1.8 billion by 2022-end.

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The market in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2033.

By end-use, the food segment to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% through 2033.

From 2023 to 2033, hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.8%.

By 2033, the market value of hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate is expected to reach US$ 3.3 billion.

“The growth of e-commerce food sales provides opportunities for HDP to be used in products that are expected to withstand shipping and handling while maintaining quality”, remarks Nikhil Kaitwade Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market are Sanofi Ingredients, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion Incorporated, MGP Ingredients, Inc., Cargill Foods, Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co., Ltd., Green Stone Swiss Co., Ltd., BOC Sciences, and Camden-Grey Essential Oils, Inc., among others.

Recent Developments:

In 2023, ADM announced the acquisition of WILD Flavors & Specialty Ingredients, a leading producer of natural flavors and ingredients. The acquisition gives ADM access to WILD Flavors & Specialty Ingredients' portfolio of HDP products, which will allow ADM to expand its HDP product offerings.

In 2022, Kerry Group plc announced the launch of its new HDP product, Kerry® Hydrocolloids HDP Pro. Kerry® Hydrocolloids HDP Pro is a high-performance HDP product that is designed to improve the texture, stability, and shelf life of plant-based food and beverage products.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate market, the market is segmented on the basis of product grade (halal, vegan), application (anticaking agent, emulsifier, stabilizer, and thickener), and end-use (food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Segmentation Analysis of the Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate Market

Product Grade:

Halal

Vegan

Application:

Anticaking Agent

Emulsifier

Stabilizer

Thickener

End Use:

Food

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical



Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa





