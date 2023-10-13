Industrial Cleaning Solvents Market worth $1.4 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.3%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industrial Cleaning Solvents Market is estimated to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2022 to USD 1.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand for industrial cleaning solvents is increased due to speedy industrial development, increased demand in end-use industries, and hygiene initiatives at place of work. These factors have all impacted to the global expansion of the industrial cleaning solvents market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=156769298

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Cleaning Solvents Market”

273 - Market Data Tables

59 - Figures

290 - Pages

List of Key Players in Industrial Cleaning Solvents Market:

Exxon Mobil Corporation (US) Shell plc (UK) BASF SE (Germany) Dow Inc. (US) Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Industrial Cleaning Solvents Market:

Drivers: mounting demand from end-use industries for cleaning applications Restraint: strict government and ecological regulations Opportunity: Growing need for bio-derived cleaning solvents Challenge: Harmfulness of some solvents

Key Findings of the Study:

General & medical device Cleaning was the largest application of the industrial cleaning solvents market, in terms of value, in 2022 Manufacturing and commercial offices is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the industrial cleaning solvents, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for the industrial cleaning solvents market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=156769298

Based on application, the industrial cleaning solvents market is segmented into general & medical device cleaning, metal cleaners, disinfectants, commercial laundry, food cleaners, and others. The general & medical device cleaning segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of both value and volume, in 2022. Solvents are used in general & medical device cleaning, due to their effectiveness and antimicrobial properties. Also, they are safe, evaporates quickly, and leaves no residue on surfaces which makes the solvents more suitable for cleaning in general & medical device cleaning. Due to which the general & medical device cleaning account for the majority of the market share.

Based on end-use industry, the industrial cleaning solvents are segmented into manufacturing & commercial offices, food processing, automotive & aerospace, retail & food service, healthcare, hospitality and others. Manufacturing and commercial offices was the largest end-use industry in 2022, in terms of value. This is mainly due to solvents are extensively used in cleaning applications in manufacturing and commercial offices for metal cleaning, general cleaning, commercial laundry, food cleaning and others. Thus, the among other end-use industry segments manufacturing and commercial offices hold the largest share in industrial cleaning solvents.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=156769298

Based on region, Asia Pacific dominated the industrial cleaning solvents market, in terms of both value and volume, in 2022 due to the development of end-use industries, favorable government regulations, and growing demand from commercial sector. Thus, the demand for industrial cleaning solvents is increased. Likewise, the Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market, in terms of value, during the forecast period 2023 to 2028.

The key players profiled in the report include Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Shell plc (UK), BASF SE (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), and Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. (US). The requirement of industrial cleaning solvents is raising due to growing population and rising environmental concerns, and technological advancements. Also, the growing demand for bio-derived and green industrial cleaning solvents and developed cleaning technologies industry are the key opportunities for the key players. Likewise, to tap these opportunities key players should focuse on new innovations and manufacturing of bio-derived cleaning solvents.

Browse Adjacent Markets Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports: