Global Crime Risk Report Market to Exceed $8.5 Billion in 2023, Fueled by Soaring Cybercrime Cases and Technological Innovations

The global crime risk report market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%, surging from $7.28 billion in 2022 to an estimated $8.55 billion in 2023. This robust growth trajectory is expected to persist, ultimately reaching $16.08 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 17.1%.

Prominent players in the crime risk report market include CAP Index Inc., CoreLogic Inc., HackSurfer LLC, IBM The International Business Machines Corporation, Intelligent Direct Inc., Location Inc., PricewaterhouseCoopers, Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations Inc., Silva Consultants, Verisk Analytics Inc., ACI Worldwide Inc., Capco, Fenergo Inc., Fiserv Inc., Oracle Corporation, Refinitiv US Holdings Inc., RiskScreen, Mphasis Limited, and Capgemini SE.

Crime Risk Report Overview

A crime risk report provides a comprehensive analysis of crime data, offering insights into the likelihood of crime occurring in a specific area. These reports also highlight crime patterns and trends, aiding businesses and individuals in making informed safety and security decisions.

Types of Crime Risk Reports

Crime risk reports come in various types, including financial and cybercrime, personal, property, and others. Financial and cybercrime reports focus on digital criminal activities, while these solutions can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud by organizations of all sizes, from large enterprises to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). They find applications in sectors such as banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), government, real estate, and more.

Technological Innovations

Technological innovations are a significant trend in the crime risk report market, with major companies developing new solutions to strengthen their market positions. These advanced technologies are vital for detecting, preventing, and responding to cyber threats. For instance, QuantaVerse introduced an AI-based Financial Crime Investigation Report to automate investigations and reduce alert investigation time. This technology uses AI and machine learning to improve AML compliance.

Acquisitions

BitSight, a cybersecurity ratings company, acquired VisibleRisk in September 2021, enhancing its ability to provide customers with a complete view of their cyber risk posture and expanding its global customer base.

North America Dominance

North America emerged as the largest region in the crime risk report market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Countries Covered

Countries covered in the Crime Risk Report market report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Rising Cybercrime Cases

The increasing number of cybercrime cases is expected to drive the growth of the crime risk report market. With cybercrime involving digital criminal activities and malicious software, crime risk reports play a vital role in preventing threats such as hacking, phishing, and malware attacks. For example, the US-based Federal Bureau of Investigation reported a 69.4% increase in cybercrime incidents in 2020, with losses exceeding $4.1 billion. As cyber threats continue to rise, demand for crime risk reports is expected to grow.

About the Crime Risk Report Market

The crime risk report market includes revenues generated by entities offering one-time or customized reports, subscription-based regular reports, and related services like consulting and risk management. The market value encompasses the value of goods sold by service providers or included within the service offering.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.55 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $16.08 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Crime Risk Report Market Characteristics



3. Crime Risk Report Market Trends And Strategies



4. Crime Risk Report Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Crime Risk Report Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Crime Risk Report Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Crime Risk Report Market



5. Crime Risk Report Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Crime Risk Report Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Crime Risk Report Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Crime Risk Report Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Crime Risk Report Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Financial And Cybercrime

Personal

Property

Other Types

6.2. Global Crime Risk Report Market, Segmentation By Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

On-Premise

Cloud

6.3. Global Crime Risk Report Market, Segmentation By Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Large Enterprises

Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

6.4. Global Crime Risk Report Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Real Estate

Other Applications

7. Crime Risk Report Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Crime Risk Report Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Crime Risk Report Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

