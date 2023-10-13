UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” publishes its NAV for September 2023

At the end of September 2023, the net asset value (NAV) of UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos” including success fee-accrual decreased to EUR 108,152,041 compared to the previously determined NAV at the end of June 2023, which amounted to EUR 108,841,397. The share price including success fee-accrual decreased to EUR 1.8438 compared to the previously determined share price which at the end of June 2023, amounted to EUR 1.8556. The pro-forma internal rate of return (IRR) since inception including success fee-accrual decreased to 9.06% compared to the previously announced IRR of June 2023, which amounted to 10.85%.

At the end of September 2023, the NAV excluding success fee accrual increased to EUR 108,661,780 compared to the previously determined NAV at the end of June 2023, which amounted to EUR 110,033,729. The share price excluding the success fee accrual decreased to EUR 1.8525 compared to the previously determined share price which at the end of June 2023, which amounted to EUR 1.8759. The IRR excluding the success fee accrual decreased to 9.32% compared to the previously announced IRR of June 2023, which amounted to 11.55%.

Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt