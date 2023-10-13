Technological Innovations in Pet Carrier Design Transform the Global Market - Delta Air Lines, CarePod, and More Leading the Way

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Carriers Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet carriers market is on a growth trajectory, projected to rise from $868.65 billion in 2022 to an estimated $913.98 billion in 2023, reflecting a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The market is expected to continue its upward trend and reach $1,129.19 billion by 2027, maintaining a CAGR of 5.4%.

Leading players in the pet carriers market include Paws & Pals Inc., MidWest homes for Pets, Ferplast SpA, EliteField LLC, Pet-Tom, Pet Gear Inc., Coastal Pet, Pet Life LLC, Worldwide Inc., Snoozer Pet Products, Sleeko, Prefer Pets Travel Gear, Gen 7 Inc., Outward Hound, K&H Manufacturing LLC, Sherpa Pet, and Quaker Pet Group Inc.

Pet Carriers Overview

Pet carriers are portable, secure containers or cages used to transport small pets safely from one location to another. They provide a sense of security while ensuring the protection of pets during travel.

Types of Pet Carriers

Pet carriers come in various types, including soft-side bags, hard kennels, backpacks, and sling carriers. Soft-side bags are compact, breathable containers made of durable materials such as polyester, microfiber, or nylon. They are suitable for various types of pets, including dogs, cats, and guinea pigs, and are sold through multiple sales channels, including supermarkets, specialty stores, online retailers, and more.

Technological Innovation

Technological innovation is a notable trend in the pet carrier market, with major companies focusing on developing advanced solutions to enhance their market position. For instance, Delta Air Lines introduced CarePod, an innovative pet travel solution that features a built-in hydration system, powerful GPS tracking, and industrial-strength walls for temperature protection.

Acquisitions

In February 2022, Pet Value Holdings Ltd., a Canada-based provider of pet-related products, acquired Chico Inc., a US-based provider of pet carriers and related products. This strategic acquisition strengthens both companies and expands Chico's coverage across Canada.

North America Dominance

North America emerged as the largest region in the pet carriers market in 2022, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Countries Covered

Countries covered in the Pet Carriers market report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Rising Pet Adoption

The increasing rate of pet adoption is expected to drive the pet carrier market. Pet adoption involves taking custody of and assuming responsibility for animals from prior owners or shelters. Pet carriers facilitate safe transportation of pets and can be used as indoor or outdoor kennels. The rising adoption of pets contributes to market growth.

For example, according to Chewy, Inc., there were approximately 977,202 pet adoptions in the USA in 2021, marking the highest adoption rate in six years, with 61% of pets finding homes.

Moreover, a national survey by Animal Medicines Australia revealed that about 48% of Australian households had dogs, making them the most common pets. This indicates a growing trend in pet ownership.

About the Pet Carriers Market

The pet carriers market encompasses sales of hard-sided carriers and carriers with wheels. The market value includes goods sold by manufacturers or creators of pet carriers and related services.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $913.98 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1129.19 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

