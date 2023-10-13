Global Pay TV Market Forecasts Report 2023: Penetration Reached 56% of TV Households by End-2023, Falling Slightly to 54% by End-2029

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The number of pay TV subscribers across 138 countries will remain at just under 1 billion. The report forecasts a slender decline until 2025, with a small recovery thereafter.
Global pay TV penetration reached 56% of TV households by end-2023, falling slightly to 54% by end-2029.
Simon Murray, Principal Analyst of the report, said: "IPTV is the pay TV winner. IPTV will add 36 million subscribers between 2023 and 2029 to take its total to 412 million. IPTV overtook pay satellite TV subscribers in 2018 and will overtake digital cable in 2024."
Between 2023 and 2029, 82 countries will add pay TV subscribers and 56 countries will lose subscribers. The US will be the biggest loser - down by 10 million subscribers.
Key Topics Covered:
Global Pay TV Forecasts report covers 138 countries in 218 pages in two parts:
- A 50-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK and USA)
- An excel workbook giving comparison tables and country-by-country forecasts from 2015 to 2029 in detail for 489 pay-TV operators.
Companies Mentioned
