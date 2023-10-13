MVNO Market worth $116.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MVNO Market size is projected to grow from USD 84.6 billion in 2023 to USD 116.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

MVNO Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Provision of demographic-related customer services

Profit maximization opportunity for both MNOs and MVNOs

Restraints:

MNOs giving low priority to MVNO customers

Opportunities:

Adoption of IoT, M2M, and BYOD by MVNOs to attract new customers

List of Key Players in MVNO Market:

Virgin Media Business (UK)

Dataxoom (US)

Lebara (UK)

KDDI (Japan)

Asahi Net (Japan)

Virgin Mobile (US)

Tracfone Wireless (US)

Boost Mobile (US)

Lycamobile (UK)

Tesco Mobile (UK)

Postemobile (UK)

The telecommunications market is highly competitive, with several major Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) vying for customers. This competition has driven the growth of MVNOs as they provide alternative options to consumers, often at competitive price points.

The availability of extensive cellular coverage facilitates seamless connectivity for IoT devices. This allows MVNOs to leverage existing infrastructure and provide reliable customer connectivity, ensuring widespread coverage even in remote areas.

By operational model, the service operator segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In the service operator model, MVNOs have greater control over customer-facing elements, allowing for better integration with their own services and systems. In addition to the reseller operational model, service operator MVNOs manage all customer care processes, including Customer Relationship Management (CRM), customer support, self-care, and billing processes from flexible account lifecycle, complex tariff bundles and packages, voice, data, and SMS services. Service operator MVNOs offer a unique customer experience.

Based on subscriber, the consumer segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

In today’s digital economy, consumers require personalized and innovative telecom services; however, traditional mobile operators continue to deliver one-size services and offers that do not resonate with individual segments. Telecom regulators are more open to MVNOs because of consumer pressure and their recognition of the economic value of maximum spectrum utilization, infrastructure investment, innovative technologies, and services. Operators are also increasingly starting to understand the importance of MVNOs as partners in a common fight to grow market shares, as markets are shifting from a supply focus to a demand-driven reality.

Key Market Players

Major players operating in this market ecosystem include as Virgin Media Business (UK), Dataxoom (US), Lebara (UK), KDDI (Japan), Asahi Net (Japan), Virgin Mobile (US), Tracfone Wireless (US), Boost Mobile (US), Lycamobile (UK), Tesco Mobile (UK), Postemobile (UK), Airvoice Wireless (US), Asda Mobile (UK), Giffgaff (UK), Kajeet (US), Voiceworks (Netherlands), Ting (US), Red Pocket Mobile (US), Consumer Cellular (US), Hologram (US), 1oT (Estonia), Soracom (Japan), Onomondo (Denmark), Airlinq (US), EMnify (Germany), and 1NCE (Germany).

These players not only have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio but also have a strong geographic presence. These companies offer several product offerings and have operations worldwide. They rely on their R&D capabilities and diversified product and service portfolios to increase their market share. These companies focus on product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, contracts, and partnerships to strengthen their footprint through product innovations and extend their business reach.

