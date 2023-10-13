Global Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Market Forecast 2023-2030: Innovative Trends and Competitive Landscape - Calbee, General Mills, and Nestle at the Forefront

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Market by Product (Dried Tropical Fruit, Fruit Bars, Fruit Roll-ups), Distribution Channel (Convenience Store, Hypermarket & Supermarket, Online Retailers) - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Market is experiencing robust growth and is projected to reach a substantial valuation of USD 2.14 billion by 2030. Here are some key insights and highlights from the report:
Market Growth: The market size for Low Sugar Fruit Snacks was estimated at USD 1.02 billion in 2022, USD 1.12 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.70% to reach USD 2.14 billion by 2030.
Market Segmentation: The report analyzes the market based on product type and distribution channels. The key segments are as follows:
- Product: The market includes various product types, such as Dried Tropical Fruit, Fruit Bars, and Fruit Roll-ups. The "Fruit Bars" segment is expected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.
- Distribution Channel: The distribution channels studied include Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, and Online Retailers. The "Hypermarket & Supermarket" segment is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.
Regional Insights: The report provides a regional breakdown, covering the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Notably, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rapid inclination towards healthy food products
- Increasing awareness about health and wellness
- Growing prevalence of diabetes patients across the globe
Restraints
- Concern regarding the efficacy of low-sugar fruit snacks
Opportunities
- Introduction of innovative and novel low-sugar fruit snacks
- Attractive promotional activities and effective endorsement
Challenges
- Quality issues and counterfeit products
Competitive Landscape:
- Calbee, Inc.
- CeCe J's Snacks
- Chaucer Foods Ltd. by Nagatanien
- Crispy Green
- Ferrero Group
- General Mills
- Hershey Foods Corporation
- Lotus Bakeries North America Inc.
- Mount Franklin Foods
- Nestle S.A.
- PepsiCo
- Sunkist Growers, Inc.
- Tyson Foods, Inc.
- Wallaroo
- Welch's
Market Penetration, Development, Diversification: The report provides information on market penetration, development, and diversification strategies, as well as competitive assessments and intelligence.
Product Development & Innovation: The report also offers insights into future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments in the Low Sugar Fruit Snacks market.
This report serves as a valuable resource for organizations and stakeholders seeking to make informed and strategic decisions in the dynamic Low Sugar Fruit Snacks market. It provides a detailed understanding of the market landscape and helps in identifying opportunities for expansion and success. Don't miss out on the potential opportunities in this growing market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.12 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.14 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
