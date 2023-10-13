Global Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Market Forecast 2023-2030: Innovative Trends and Competitive Landscape - Calbee, General Mills, and Nestle at the Forefront

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Market by Product (Dried Tropical Fruit, Fruit Bars, Fruit Roll-ups), Distribution Channel (Convenience Store, Hypermarket & Supermarket, Online Retailers) - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Market is experiencing robust growth and is projected to reach a substantial valuation of USD 2.14 billion by 2030. Here are some key insights and highlights from the report:

Market Growth: The market size for Low Sugar Fruit Snacks was estimated at USD 1.02 billion in 2022, USD 1.12 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.70% to reach USD 2.14 billion by 2030.

Market Segmentation: The report analyzes the market based on product type and distribution channels. The key segments are as follows:

Product : The market includes various product types, such as Dried Tropical Fruit, Fruit Bars, and Fruit Roll-ups. The "Fruit Bars" segment is expected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

: The market includes various product types, such as Dried Tropical Fruit, Fruit Bars, and Fruit Roll-ups. The "Fruit Bars" segment is expected to witness significant market share during the forecast period. Distribution Channel: The distribution channels studied include Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, and Online Retailers. The "Hypermarket & Supermarket" segment is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

Regional Insights: The report provides a regional breakdown, covering the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Notably, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid inclination towards healthy food products

Increasing awareness about health and wellness

Growing prevalence of diabetes patients across the globe

Restraints

Concern regarding the efficacy of low-sugar fruit snacks

Opportunities

Introduction of innovative and novel low-sugar fruit snacks

Attractive promotional activities and effective endorsement

Challenges

Quality issues and counterfeit products



Competitive Landscape:

Calbee, Inc.

CeCe J's Snacks

Chaucer Foods Ltd. by Nagatanien

Crispy Green

Ferrero Group

General Mills

Hershey Foods Corporation

Lotus Bakeries North America Inc.

Mount Franklin Foods

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo

Sunkist Growers, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Wallaroo

Welch's

Market Penetration, Development, Diversification: The report provides information on market penetration, development, and diversification strategies, as well as competitive assessments and intelligence.

Product Development & Innovation: The report also offers insights into future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments in the Low Sugar Fruit Snacks market.

This report serves as a valuable resource for organizations and stakeholders seeking to make informed and strategic decisions in the dynamic Low Sugar Fruit Snacks market. It provides a detailed understanding of the market landscape and helps in identifying opportunities for expansion and success. Don't miss out on the potential opportunities in this growing market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/35djxv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.