Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market Surges to $563.1 Million by 2030, Driven by Strong Growth Trend

The global market for Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways is experiencing substantial growth, with an estimated value of US$295.9 million in 2022. Projections indicate that this market will continue to expand significantly, reaching a size of US$563.1 million by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

The Remote Monitoring segment is poised to record a CAGR of 9.3% and is expected to reach US$291.9 million by the end of the analysis period, while the Preventive Maintenance segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the next eight years.

Key Players

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways market, featuring leading players such as ABB Group, Accton Technology, Advantech Co., Ltd., Artila Electronics Co., Ltd., AsusTek Computer Inc., Digi International, D-Link Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Elpro technologies, Emerson Electric Co., HEJM Automation Technology GmbH, HMS Networks, Honeywell International Inc., Moxa Inc., Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., San Telequip Pvt. Ltd., Schneider electric, Siemens AG, Valmet Oyj, and Shenzhen Wlink Technology Co., Ltd., among others. A total of 74 featured competitors are included in the report.

Regional Insights

The Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways market in the U.S. is estimated at US$86.6 million in 2022.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is projected to reach a market size of US$97.1 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Japan and Canada are expected to grow at 7.6% and 6.9%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.

Economic Outlook

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with expectations of growth recovery for this year and the next. Despite challenges such as uncertainty surrounding the Ukraine conflict, slower-than-expected declines in global headline inflation, persistent food and fuel inflation in developing countries, and high retail inflation impacting consumer confidence and spending, governments are taking steps to address these issues.

New technologies, including AI, machine learning, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies, are poised to contribute significantly to global GDP in the coming years. While concerns about inflation and weakened demand may impact corporate investments, the rise of these new technologies is expected to partially reverse prevailing investment sentiment.

In the short term, the economic landscape presents a mix of challenges and opportunities for both consumers and investors. Businesses and leaders who can navigate this complex environment with resilience and adaptability are likely to discover opportunities amidst the uncertainty.

About the Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market

Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways facilitate communication and data exchange between various industrial devices and systems, ensuring seamless and efficient operations in manufacturing and industrial environments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 362 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $295.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $563.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19: The New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Weak Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP Impacts Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

An Introduction to Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways

Global Market Outlook

Process Industry Segment Continues to Drive Market Gains

Developed Regions Lead, Emerging Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing IoT Adoption and Increasing Prominence of IoT Gateways Spurs Market Opportunities

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025

Industrial IoT Gateways: High Significance in Edge Computing

Functions of Industrial IoT Gateways

IIoT Gateways: Bringing Together IT and OT

Advantages of Industrial IoT Gateways

Multi-Protocol IoT Gateways for Industrial Applications

Use Cases of Industrial IoT Gateways

Industrial IoT Gateways Enhance Efficiencies

Notable Trends to Propel Growth in IoT Gateways Market

Current Trends in Industrial Automation & Industry 4.0 Favor Uptake of Multiprotocol Gateways

Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026 Year Market Size (US$ Billion)

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020

Development of SoC for Industrial Multiprotocol Communication Supports Market Growth

Multi-Protocol SoCs to Revolutionize IoT Designs

Increasing Role of Artificial Intelligence in Industrial Sector Drives Opportunities for the Market

Global Market for AI in Manufacturing (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024

As Demand Rises for Augmented Workforce, Multiprotocol Gateways to Hold Prominence

Adoption of Preventive Maintenance Continues to Gain Importance in Industries, Fueling Market Gains

Data Communication Systems, the Backbone for Successful Predictive Maintenance

5G to Turbocharge Predictive Maintenance Capabilities

Role of LoRaWAN Multiprotocol Gateway in Legacy Industrial Automation Facilities

Process Industries to Spearhead Future Growth in Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market

Digitization of Water Sector Presents Challenges, Multiprotocol Gateways Come to the Aid

Key Challenges Facing Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways

