Investigation of Startek, Inc. (SRT) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether the directors of Startek, Inc. (“Startek” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SRT) complied with their fiduciary duties in connection with the buyout of the Company by Capital Square Partners (“CSP”). On October 10, 2023, Startek announced that under the terms of the merger agreement its majority shareholder, CSP, will acquire all of the outstanding Startek shares for $4.30 per share. The firm’s investigation seeks to determine, among other things, whether the consideration to be paid to Startek’s shareholders is fair and adequate.



If you hold Startek stock you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/startek/ to discuss your legal rights.