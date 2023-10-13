Wood Chips Market is estimated to be US$ 21.9 Billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.4%– By PMI

Covina, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are wood chips used for?

Wood chips are small pieces or shavings of wood that are typically produced from the processing of logs and wood byproducts. They are a versatile raw material used in various industries and applications. Wood chips have been traditionally used in industries such as pulp and paper, but their usage has expanded significantly to include applications like bioenergy production, landscaping, and as a raw material for wood-based composite products.

Wood chips play a crucial role in the circular economy, where waste wood and byproducts are recycled into valuable products. This trend is likely to drive the demand for wood chips market in various manufacturing processes.

Wood Chips Market Overview Outlook by 2032:

Continued growth driven by demand for biomass fuel in renewable energy production. Influence from the pulp and paper industry, which remains a significant consumer of wood chips. Market affected by global economic trends impacting construction, furniture production, and wood-related industries. Increasing focus on sustainable forestry practices and environmental regulations may affect production and sourcing. Advances in processing and transportation technologies can impact efficiency.

Recent Key Highlights:

In January 2023, BURKHARDT GmbH launched its new “V5.90S wood gasifier” with combined heat and power module. The V5.90S with CHP ECO 220 employs wood chips as fuel as an advancement of the tried-and-true BURKHARDT wood pellet gasifiers. The middle of 2023 will see the release of the V5.90S on the market. BURKHARDT anticipates attracting new clients who will profit from the robust supply and steady price of wood chips.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report [2022 – 2032]

Report Scope:

Attributes Details Wood Chips Market Value (2022) US$ 8.2Bn Wood Chips Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 21.9Bn Wood Chips Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 10.4%

Wood Chips Market Insights and Analysis –

The increasing focus on renewable energy sources is driving the use of wood chips in bioenergy production. As governments and industries seek to reduce carbon emissions, wood chips can serve as a sustainable source of biomass for generating heat and electricity. Sustainable forest management and responsible logging practices will be crucial in ensuring a continuous supply of wood chips while maintaining ecological balance.

List of Top Leading Players of the Wood Chips Market

Key players operating in the wood chips market includes

Cogent Fibre Inc.

EVOWORLD GmbH

Enviva Pellets, LLC

Denmark’s Ørsted

St. Boniface Ballet

Sojitz Corporation.

Wood Chips Market Drivers and Restraints -

The wood chips market is influenced by several drivers and restraints, which can vary depending on geographic location, industry demand, and environmental factors. Here are some of the key drivers and restraints in the wood chips market:

Drivers:

Biomass Energy Demand: The growing demand for renewable energy sources has driven the use of wood chips as a biomass feedstock for power generation. Wood chips are used in biomass power plants to produce electricity and heat, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuels. Pulp and Paper Industry: The pulp and paper industry is a significant consumer of wood chips. Demand for paper products and packaging materials continues to drive the need for wood chips as a raw material. Environmental Concerns: Wood chips are considered a more environmentally friendly and sustainable alternative to fossil fuels and non-renewable resources. This has led to increased interest in wood chips as a source of clean energy and materials.

Restraints:

Supply Chain Challenges: The wood chips market can be affected by supply chain challenges, including transportation and logistical issues. Access to forests and transportation costs can impact the availability and cost of wood chips. Price Volatility: The price of wood chips can be subject to fluctuations due to factors such as changes in demand, weather conditions affecting forest operations, and global economic trends. Competition with Other Biomass Sources: Wood chips face competition from other biomass sources, such as wood pellets and agricultural residues, which can impact market dynamics.

Get a Sample PDF of the report at

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/357

According to Our Latest Research Report on the Wood Chips Market reveals that the industry is experiencing substantial growth worldwide. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's current size, trends, share, and economic analysis, as well as a forecast for the year up to 2032”

Continued...!!

Conclusion:

The wood chips market continues to grow, driven by increasing demand for biomass energy, a steady need for raw materials in the pulp and paper industry, and a growing emphasis on sustainable forest management practices. However, challenges including supply chain issues, price volatility, and environmental concerns remain as potential restraints, requiring industry players to adapt to changing market dynamics and consumer preferences.

Unlock Your Potential: Requesting Customization:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/357

Please Find Below Some Related Reports:

About Us -

Blog: www.prophecyjournals.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook |YouTube