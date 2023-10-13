Interceptor Missiles Market Projected to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 6.2%. Due to Escalating Security Concerns Worldwide-By PMI

Covina, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interceptor Missiles are anti-ballistic and are specially designed for countering the attack of ballistic missile which are launched from other country. Intercontinental and intermediate-range missiles can be countered by ABM in air which are surface-to-air missile.

Growing investment in defense budgets has contributed in target market growth. Further, rising government initiative in defense sector for regional safety has fruitful the demand for target market growth. Furthermore, advancement in technology and new launched product is expected to boost the demand for Interceptor Missiles market growth over the forecast period.

Interceptor Missiles Market accounted for US$ 11.6 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 21.0 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.2% .Interceptor Missiles Market is segmented into Type, Application and region.

Key Highlights:

In April 2023, India successfully conducted maiden test of sea-based interceptor missiles that are capable of thwarting an incoming ballistic missile. The test of ‘endo-atmospheric interceptor missile’ from warship conducted by Navy off the Odisha coast and DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) in the Bay of Bengal.

Major players

Aerojet Rocketdyne

Boeing Co.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Raytheon Co.

Analyst View:

Presence of major players and growing market consolidation activities to develop new innovative product and to strengthen its position in global market has driven the Interceptor Missiles market growth. Further, huge investment in research & development activities to provide solution for existing and future threats is likely to propel Interceptor Missiles market growth.

Interceptor Missiles Market- Segmentation analysis

By Type

THAAD

PAC-3

SM-3

HQ-9

Others

HQ-19

Iron Dome

FD-2000

By Application

Surface to Air and Water to Air

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Trends:

Rising Geopolitical Tensions: Escalating global conflicts and geopolitical tensions have led to an increased demand for advanced interceptor missile systems to bolster national defense capabilities. Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in missile technology, including the development of more accurate guidance systems, increased maneuverability, and improved interception capabilities, are shaping the market. Integration of AI and Automation: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation in interceptor missile systems is a growing trend, enabling faster and more precise threat detection and interception. Interoperability: Interceptor missile systems are increasingly designed to be interoperable with other defense systems, enhancing the overall effectiveness of integrated defense networks. Focus on Multi-Layered Defense: To counter a broader range of threats, many nations are investing in multi-layered defense systems, which include interceptors optimized for various altitudes and threats.

Opportunities:

Export Markets: There is a growing opportunity for countries with advanced interceptor missile technology to explore export markets and provide defense solutions to nations seeking to bolster their security. Research and Development: Investment in research and development can lead to breakthroughs in interceptor missile technology, making it possible to create more efficient and cost-effective systems. Collaborative Development: Collaborative development projects between nations can reduce costs and facilitate the exchange of technology and expertise. Innovative Business Models: Companies in the interceptor missiles market can explore innovative business models, such as service-based contracts and leasing arrangements, to overcome budget constraints. Counter-Drone Applications: Interceptor missile technology can find applications beyond traditional missile defense, including countering drone threats, offering new opportunities in the civilian and military sectors.

FAQs.

Which countries and organizations are major players in the interceptor missiles market?

Major players in the interceptor missiles market include countries with advanced defense industries, such as the United States, Russia, China, Israel, and several European nations. Additionally, defense contractors and organizations like Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman are significant contributors to this market.

What are some recent advancements in interceptor missile technology?

Recent advancements in interceptor missile technology include the development of more precise guidance systems, the integration of artificial intelligence and automation, improved maneuverability, and the ability to intercept threats at higher altitudes and longer ranges.

What is the future outlook for the interceptor missiles market?

The market is expected to continue to grow due to increasing security concerns, evolving threats, and the need for advanced defense systems. Additionally, the market may expand as countries seek to export interceptor missile technology to international partners.

