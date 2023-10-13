Xevant Named No. 19 on MountainWest Capital Network's 2023 Utah 100

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xevant today announced it was named to the 2023 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN)’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. Xevant ranked No. 19 out of 100 companies and was honored at the 29th annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.



Brandon Newman, CEO and Founder of Xevant, was in attendance to accept the award on behalf of the company. “We are immensely proud to be recognized as the 19th fastest-growing company in Utah by MountainWest Capital Network. This honor reflects the dedication and hard work of our team at Xevant. We remain committed to our mission of revolutionizing the pharmacy benefits landscape, making critical analysis faster, simpler, and more impactful for our clients. This achievement reaffirms our position as a leading player in the industry, and we will continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our partners and customers,” he shared.

“We congratulate all of this year’s Utah 100 companies for building outstanding businesses and making strong contributions to Utah’s economy,” said Jason Roberts, Chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. “These companies further advance Utah’s standing as an excellent place to do business.”

Recipients of the Utah 100 were chosen by the percentage of revenue increase of each company between 2018 and 2022.

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) is the largest business networking organization in Utah, consisting of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, consultants, legal professionals, bankers, and educators. MWCN seeks to promote and recognize business growth and capital development in the state through a variety of award programs and activities.

About Xevant:

Xevant’s revolutionary pharmacy benefits platform infuses real-time automation and alerts throughout the data analysis process, accelerating and simplifying the painstaking task of report building for PBMs, TPAs, Health Plans, Brokers, and Consultants. With Xevant, critical pharmacy analysis that took weeks, months, or more can now be done instantly. The results are optimized business processes, reduced operating costs, and improved patient outcomes. Xevant is recognized as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work and America’s No. 1 Fastest Growing Private Software Company on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58c7f1f5-8039-416f-b1e7-3967cad2fd73