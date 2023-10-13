Supreme Court Ruling a Win For Building Critical Infrastructure in Ontario

Vaughan, ON, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Today’s Supreme Court ruling is welcomed news for building critical infrastructure in Ontario. It reaffirms the province’s clear mandate to build and manage critical infrastructure in its own jurisdiction."

“Ontario is a growing province and needs to build new critical infrastructure, including Highway 413, the Bradford Bypass, and transit projects across the province to realize the more prosperous society that renews the promise of Ontario for future generations.”

“Removing duplicative regulations and unnecessary impediments provides clarity for labour, industry and investors on the requirements and opportunities to build for our province’s future.”

RCCAO Executive Director Nadia Todorova is available for interviews.

Background on RCCAO: The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) is a labour-management construction alliance. Since its formation in 2005, RCCAO has been a leading industry advocate for infrastructure investment. It has commissioned 61 independent, solutions-based research reports to help inform decision makers.

Attachment