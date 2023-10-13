Encore Data Products To Attend 2023 MassCUE Fall Conference

Lafayette, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lafayette, Colorado -

Encore Data Products, based in Lafayette, Colorado, is pleased to announce that they will be attending the 2023 Fall MassCUE conference October 18-19 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Having previously enjoyed a positive experience at the conference’s past iterations, the company looks forward to making an appearance once again this October.

Those who were on the fence about attending the Fall MassCUE conference may wish to know that early bird registration will close soon, but everyone still has time to register for the conference if they are set on attending. For their part, Encore Data Products is keen to meet potential peers and partners at the conference, and they look forward to exchanging information on their various products and services.

Lately, the company has been focusing on supplying school classroom headphones to various institutions, and they remain committed to this goal for the foreseeable future. As the classroom becomes increasingly digital (and with students doing as much work at home as they do at school in many cases), the ability to maintain a certain standard of access to technology across a student population is invaluable. Encore Data Products seeks to support schools that are pursuing such outcomes, especially since the company is certain this represents an important part of the current and future classroom experience.

Encore Data Products’ contributions are an excellent example of the products and services that tend to stand out at the Fall MassCUE conference. Considered by many to be the foremost education technology conference in New England, it consists of a two-day event that features a number of Encore’s peers. Said peers will be making invaluable contributions of their own (as they have in past conferences), hosting workshops, presentations and even comprehensive demonstrations on a wide variety of subjects.

The overall objective of the conference is to promote the dissemination and adoption of enhanced learning techniques, especially when supported by compatible technologies. There is a focus on digital equity as well — the belief that every person should have equal access to digital technologies. This includes internet access, a point which many might have become familiar with as a result of the pandemic.

Without digital equity, true progress cannot be achieved, so the technologies on show at the Fall MassCUE conference typically aim to be as accessible as possible. True advancement, as Encore Data Products and their partners will argue, must include as many people as possible, taking their means and backgrounds into consideration (among other factors). Without digital equity, a technological revolution would only serve to widen the gap between people, presenting some with new opportunities while leaving others behind in several areas, such as their education and careers.

This noble cause (and the chance to showcase their innovations) draws hundreds of education technology companies and nonprofit organizations to the conference every year. Through their participation, they are able to bring the latest in technology advances to every educator and administrator in attendance. In turn, these attendees can share what they learn with their respective institutions, potentially benefiting students, faculty and innovators down the line.

In addition to headphones, Encore Data Products provides a range of AV products and accessories (webcams and document cameras, charging carts, cases and more). While many might regard such products to be a common sight in their community’s classrooms, the company points out that this is not true for everyone.

The adoption and utilization of technology may be different from one area to the next, and there is a need to provide a certain standard of equipment to ensure every student has the same baseline of opportunities to take advantage of in their education. The same may be true for the staff themselves who are obliged to use digital materials, either created themselves or supplied by like-minded individuals and organizations, to supplement a course.

Encore Data Products remains committed to providing reliable and affordable equipment to schools and educational institutions, and they look forward to sharing news about their work at the Fall MassCUE conference. Those who wish to connect with the company are welcome to pay them a visit in person at the conference as well. Alternatively, they may contact the team directly to pursue any other inquiries.

