SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies AeroVironment, Inc.(AVAV) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of AeroVironment investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between June 29, 2021 and December 7, 2021. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that on December 7, 2021, AeroVironment announced second quarter results below market estimates and reduced revenue guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year from a range of $560 million to $580 million to a range of $440 million to $460 million. AeroVironment also lowered its EBITDA guidance from $105 million to $110 million to $59 million to $65 million. On this news, AeroVironment’s stock declined the following day by nearly 30% to close at $57.98/share causing significant losses to shareholders at the time.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in AeroVironment during the relevant time frame, you have until October 30, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

