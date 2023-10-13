SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies DLocal Limited(DLO) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in DLocal Limited ("DLocal" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DLO) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of DLocal investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 2, 2022 and May 25, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/dlocal-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=51396&wire=3

DLO investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) DLocal engaged in certain improper conduct and transfers abroad in violation of Argentine laws and/or regulations, including, inter alia, foreign exchange regulations; (ii) accordingly, DLocal’s compliance controls and procedures, including its disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, were deficient; (iii) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny in Argentina and/or enforcement action by Argentine authorities; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in DLocal during the relevant time frame, you have until December 5, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com