Whole Beauty® Institute’s Dr. John Q. Cook Is an Invited Speaker at the Upcoming Global Aesthetics Conference (GAC) 2023

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. John Q. Cook of the Whole Beauty® Institute, a practice providing plastic surgery for Chicago and Winnetka-area patients, will present at the upcoming Global Aesthetics Conference (GAC) 2023 to be held Oct. 19 to 22 at the world-class Loews Miami Beach Hotel.



Talks will target all cosmetic specialties, including the latest techniques for fillers, neuromodulators, enhancement of the breasts and body, hair restoration, combination techniques, and charting new practices for success. Attendees will have the opportunity to advance their skill set and learn from highly qualified international experts in cosmetic specialties while engaging and networking with colleagues from around the world. The GAC program will feature both shorter, more concise lectures and more in-depth talks, so attendees will have the option to choose whichever format they prefer.

Dr. Cook’s participation at this event will include a presentation on Saturday, Oct. 20, featuring “Strategies for Success for Face Lifting in the Pre-Platysma, Pre-SMAS Plane,” and on Sunday, Oct. 21, featuring “Top 10 Tips for Facelifting Under Local Anesthesia”. Dr. Cook will also moderate the first session of the Sunday morning presentations alongside Dr. Ross Clevens to lead and guide discussion topics.

A facelift, also known as a rhytidectomy, is a cosmetic procedure that restores a more youthful appearance to the face by lifting specific areas and addressing signs of aging.

Dr. John Q. Cook, founder and medical director of the Whole Beauty® Institute, believes in providing the most natural-looking results from a facelift, preserving a patient’s unique, natural identity. His surgical approach allows most of his patients to have their facelift surgery under local anesthesia. This technique offers his patients great pre-op benefits and aids in a smoother recovery process.

The Whole Beauty® Institute provides many surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures to enhance the face, breast, and body. They also offer a wide portfolio of non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including neuromodulators and fillers, radiofrequency resurfacing and laser treatments, advanced skin rejuvenation treatments, and fat reduction and toning treatments.

For more about Dr. John Q. Cook’s conference attendance and facelift approach or to find out more about other plastic surgery options, contact the Whole Beauty® Institute. Call 312-751-2112 (Chicago Gold Coast Office) or 847-446-7562 (Winnetka Office) or submit a contact form.